(Fox Business)   COVID-19 now linked to loss of hearing, speech, and sight. There is an upside, however   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems legit

/always enjoyed a good pinball table even as a kid the mechanical arcade games were the best ones.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How do you think he does it? I don't know. What makes him so good?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Seems legit

/always enjoyed a good pinball table even as a kid the mechanical arcade games were the best ones.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The backglass may have an $100 24" HDTV in it instead of a $200 plasma DMD or set of four $100 8-segment vacuum-fluorescent displays (or their $50 LED replacements) or whatever the inflation-adjusted cost of mechanical score reels from the 50s-70s is, but at its heart, pinball is still mechanical.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HomoHabilis: How do you think he does it? I don't know. What makes him so good?


Who?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: HomoHabilis: How do you think he does it? I don't know. What makes him so good?

Who?


Kinks
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Hey, News Director. The General Manager's son owns a place that sells pinball machines. Do a story on it. Tie it into the virus somehow."

When I was a TV reporter I had to do a piece from a local car wash on why it was so important to keep your car clean in the winter, then went back for one about getting your car nice and shiny for spring, then went back for one about how people loved cruising in a clean car on a summer day.

Can you guess what business the station's General Manager owned?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
watches first ten seconds of video; Hey asshole - Cover your farking nose with that mask.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Seems legit

/always enjoyed a good pinball table even as a kid the mechanical arcade games were the best ones.


It's the mechanical parts that always break.  Like the joysticks on Galaga machines.  I swear the only reason I didn't get the high score is because the joystick wasn't responding properly.

Same thing with that damn trackball on my Centipede machine.  They're fine, I'm just not as good as I was when I was a kid.

I got an e-mail recently trying to sell me a Heavy Metal pinball machine.  It looks sweet.  Unfortunately, they wanted $8000 for it.  Are they freaking kidding?  But you get a free copy of the latest copy of Heavy Metal magazine if you buy it.

I'm not spending $8000 unless I get to meet Taarna in person.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: How do you think he does it? I don't know. What makes him so good?


Plays by sense of smell
 
