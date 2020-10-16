 Skip to content
(Journal News)   Hikers using QR code to learn about local history find out how they will never be given up on or let down   (lohud.com) divider line
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow farking 2020 broke qr codes in the most appropriate way
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does it remind female hikers that there are creepers and murderers on the trail too?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Does it remind female hikers that there are creepers and murderers on the trail too?


No, it linked to a rick roll, dummy
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
QR codes are probably the most pointless use of technology ever created
 
