(WRCB) The first rule of the defrauding the California's Employment Development Department club is not rapping about defrauding the California's Employment Development Department.
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's great. They managed to catch the one guy who was stupidly obvious about his fraud.

Successful fraud goes undetected - so it's damn hard to measure. Remember that the next time a government flunky touts what a low fraud rate their programs experience. By definition, they're giving you a lowball number. How lowball it is depends on what kind of job they're doing on oversight.

And when there's plenty of political pressure to make yourself conspicuous by throwing money around first and asking questions maybe later, you can imagine what happens to the quality of oversight
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Huh. A stupid word salad of reflexively anti-government generalizations from a Trump supporter. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy day of testing your own food for botulism and building your own roads to share that with us.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

No generalizations here. The department that was ripped off this time was the same one ripped right here on Fark last month for still thinking it was an okay idea to send mail to clients including their full Social Security numbers. No wonder they got taken to the cleaners by loudmouth dipshiats in Tennessee.

BTW, that's a multi-year state-level farkup that has nothing to do with Trump and in fact pre-dates any Trump interest in politics (other than regularly renting politicians).

Benefits fraud is still a thing, but now the pros have taken over and found that it's way easier to rip off Medicare.

It's okay. The previous link is from The Nation. I would not want to offend yours or any other reader's delicate, refined and easily-bruised sensibilities. It points out that the feds are perfectly capable of doing good oversight, as was done on the stimulus program. But they're also up against pressure to NOT watch the money, which is the danger of the military-industrial complex - and any other sufficiently enormous government program.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay well, Vladimir Putin has gopniks rapping hardbass about breaking into Area 51.

Won't somebody please think of the space alien children?!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sad Trombone - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube CQeezCdF4mk
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You know what? That was a legitimately interesting article, although it's a little more uncertain as to how much Medicare fraud occurs than how you present it (the answer at the time of the article seems to be "we don't know).

Nonetheless, respect for actually citing something. I bristle at "government bad" posts for obvious reasons, but the guy in the article is absolutely right, we need to dedicate more resources to oversight of how funding is spent, performed by professionals who administer the program. Which would benefit EDD here.

I take back the mean parts of my post.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Videotaping our crime spree was the best idea we've ever had!"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Yeah, sure. Let me guess the people in front of you bought lobster with a food card.
Claude Ballse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Especially military funding.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cagey B: we need to dedicate more resources to oversight of how funding is spent, performed by professionals who administer the program. Which would benefit EDD here.


CA EDD is regularly blasted by state legislators for not processing claims fast enough AND using time-consuming processes designed to...wait for it...catch fraud. So, the oversight that's slowing down claims processing is ineffective, and you suggest more oversight designed by the same people?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That was an ingenious scheme, that he for some reason shared with everybody who would listen.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The biggest crooks in medical fraud is Doctor/clinics doing I unneed procedures and phantom procedures.
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Cagey B: we need to dedicate more resources to oversight of how funding is spent, performed by professionals who administer the program. Which would benefit EDD here.

CA EDD is regularly blasted by state legislators for not processing claims fast enough AND using time-consuming processes designed to...wait for it...catch fraud. So, the oversight that's slowing down claims processing is ineffective, and you suggest more oversight designed by the same people?


I'm honestly unfamiliar with the precise mechanisms they're using, but it wouldn't out of character for legislators to complain about both things not happening fast enough and also not enough oversight of money being rushed out the door. I'm guessing that an absolute farkton more jobless claims hitting suddenly has something to do with a lot of their current problems.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: That was an ingenious scheme, that he for some reason shared with everybody who would listen.


Ever see kids with mouth fulls of silver caps? That is fraud. Too bad people don't even know.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Spermbot: Cagey B: we need to dedicate more resources to oversight of how funding is spent, performed by professionals who administer the program. Which would benefit EDD here.

CA EDD is regularly blasted by state legislators for not processing claims fast enough AND using time-consuming processes designed to...wait for it...catch fraud. So, the oversight that's slowing down claims processing is ineffective, and you suggest more oversight designed by the same people?

I'm honestly unfamiliar with the precise mechanisms they're using, but it wouldn't out of character for legislators to complain about both things not happening fast enough and also not enough oversight of money being rushed out the door. I'm guessing that an absolute farkton more jobless claims hitting suddenly has something to do with a lot of their current problems.


The problem isn't the two conditions you cite.  The problem is that the current mechanisms for detecting fraud are ineffective, as TFA indicates.  Additional fraud detection processes shouldn't be designed or implemented by the same people who designed and implented the current fraud detection processes.

As an aside, CA EDD's problems stem not from the massive number of claims alone, but from chronic underinvestment in EDD since the last recession.  The EDD leaders have continuously asked for funds to modernize their systems and hire more staff precisely because of how overwhelmed they were during '07-'09.  It's the legislature, now breathing fire at the EDD, who failed their state.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eazy E is spinning in his goddamn grave
Fark user image


I seen one guy yesterday that swear he was hardcore(the way he spoke to the liquor store cashier)..................Dude you have a man bun in your hair shaped as a honey bun. This lesbian girl and I just looked at each other and shook our heads.
/I'm 100% sure the guy was straight, but someone somewhere told him that it was cute.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: That was an ingenious scheme, that he for some reason shared with everybody who would listen.

Ever see kids with mouth fulls of silver caps? That is fraud. Too bad people don't even know.


Fark user image
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How could this happen? The EDD is on the cutting edge, using state-of-the-art COBOL computer systems.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: waxbeans: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: That was an ingenious scheme, that he for some reason shared with everybody who would listen.

Ever see kids with mouth fulls of silver caps? That is fraud. Too bad people don't even know.

It's in english?
Try again.
Have you ever seen kids with all silver teeth?
(I'm not taking about cosmetic bling bling grills)
I'm talking about kids that supposedly have all their teeth rotted out so they have to be capped with silver.
Strong emphasis on supposedly.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Gulper Eel: That's great. They managed to catch the one guy who was stupidly obvious about his fraud.

Successful fraud goes undetected - so it's damn hard to measure. Remember that the next time a government flunky touts what a low fraud rate their programs experience. By definition, they're giving you a lowball number. How lowball it is depends on what kind of job they're doing on oversight.

And when there's plenty of political pressure to make yourself conspicuous by throwing money around first and asking questions maybe later, you can imagine what happens to the quality of oversight

Yeah, sure. Let me guess the people in front of you bought lobster with a food card.
Like, a card you can eat?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: waxbeans: Gulper Eel: That's great. They managed to catch the one guy who was stupidly obvious about his fraud.

Successful fraud goes undetected - so it's damn hard to measure. Remember that the next time a government flunky touts what a low fraud rate their programs experience. By definition, they're giving you a lowball number. How lowball it is depends on what kind of job they're doing on oversight.

And when there's plenty of political pressure to make yourself conspicuous by throwing money around first and asking questions maybe later, you can imagine what happens to the quality of oversight

Yeah, sure. Let me guess the people in front of you bought lobster with a food card.
Like, a card you can eat?


Food stamps have be changed to a credit/debt card.
🙄
 
