(Guardian)   Berlin to anti-maskers: ( ° ʖ°)╭∩╮   (theguardian.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You just knew the Germans would have a word for that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mobile headline failed
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New Zealand has a similar attitude.
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' - Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
Youtube 0-3ACWenNIQ
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a medical condition that prevents me to wear pants. STOP OPRESSING ME.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: New Zealand has a similar attitude.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0-3ACWen​NIQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I hope they all smirked at him afterward.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-maskers are literal Nazis.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But... but... breathing problems!

Berlin - Take My Breath Away (Official Video)
Youtube Bx51eegLTY8
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look closely at this chode?"
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I have a medical condition that prevents me to wear pants. STOP OPRESSING ME.


Then take them off before we iron them!
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: New Zealand has a similar attitude.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0-3ACWen​NIQ]


And that's exactly how it should have been dealt with since the beginning. Stomp this schitt out before it starts. On both counts.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm really sorry those people were offended on being told to fark off if they're not wearing masks.  If they would just wear masks, they wouldn't feel "attacked" for being told to fark off.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"Ich bin ein Berliner, not some farking clownshoes republican"
 
smunns
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nazi propaganda
 
skyotter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ridicule is an appropriate reaction to the ridiculous.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know who else in Berlin gave the finger to people he didn't like?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meanwhile theses
Idiots below
Five Finger Death Punch - Living The Dream (Official Music Video)
Youtube eOkkWIOkWl8
I don't get how the GOP is Law and Order and ALSO scared of being conformist.
What do you think Law & Order is you idiots?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kept taking me to climate pledge ad, so I couldn't read the story.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nice! I've been waiting for a small central Connecticut town to step up for what's right. I was hoping that it would be Southington, but Berlin will do in a pinch.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You just knew the Germans would have a word for that.


Zersetzung
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Eurotrip - "He's going to Berlin"
Youtube O5mIm4bPBWE
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
.l..
 
meanmutton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

King Something: Anti-maskers are literal Nazis.


Some are for sure
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
La Di fark Ing Da
 
meanmutton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: You know who else in Berlin gave the finger to people he didn't like?


Quite a few folks fighting the Nazis.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meanmutton: King Something: Anti-maskers are literal Nazis.

Some are for sure


And by knowingly and willingly taking the same side as people who use swastikas and "ARBEIT MACHT FREI" signs to announce themselves as anti-maskers, the rest of them are sufficiently Nazi-adjacent that they might as well be Nazis themselves.

If ten people are seated at a table of their own accord, and one of them is a Nazi, and the other nine know it but make no effort to expel him from their party and instead embrace him as one of their own -- then there are ten Nazis seated at that table, not just one.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile theses
Idiots below
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eOkkWIOk​Wl8] I don't get how the GOP is Law and Order and ALSO scared of being conformist.
What do you think Law & Order is you idiots?


Why do you think they think?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

awruk!: waxbeans: Meanwhile theses
Idiots below
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eOkkWIOk​Wl8] I don't get how the GOP is Law and Order and ALSO scared of being conformist.
What do you think Law & Order is you idiots?

Why do you think they think?


🤭😛😂🤣😭😔
We're f--ked.

/
Anyone watching the HBO Max West Wing reunion special?
 
