(Bored Panda)   2020 Miss Mexico contestants compete in traditional costumes, y ellas son muy impresionantes   (boredpanda.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This relevant to my interests.

it would be nice if the lwomen  were less sexualized  and that more indigenous women were included.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicely done and some of the comments are worth reading too
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice maracas.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
¡Guantanamera!
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The urban sombrero is back!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: ¡Guantanamera!


The boat to Habana just left.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...something something fist of an angry god something something...
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought #9 was very nice.  Some of the others were so over done.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Estaré en mi litera
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those are some nice conchas.
😁
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Watch out for that those cactuses, Miss Coahuila!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
meow
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had no idea airbrushing was a tradition in so many Mexican states!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kb7rky: ...something something fist of an angry god something something...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't really get the zapatos on #12.

#17 wears the expression of someone wearing a gown to a costume party...and the gown.

#21 was just passing by and isn't actually part of the competition.

#31 didn't know there was a theme until she got there so quickly ran out to the closest farm and returned a Batman villain.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.