 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   In exchange for 18-years' free WiFi, parents name their baby after internet provider. They say they'll put the money they save into an account for their daughter to use when she goes into therapy   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

475 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 10:02 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
40 degree day
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What ever happened to all of the kids named GoldenPalace.com?
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
when you give your baby girl the first name Cox, things may get complicated
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sorry but "Twifia" sounds vaguely like a sex act.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Sorry but "Twifia" sounds vaguely like a sex act.


Still better than "Qweefia", though.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
they feel "a little ashamed" by their decision

Only a little?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

COVID19: when you give your baby girl the first name Cox, things may get complicated


Congratulations, Mr. Ucker, it's a girl!
 
wantingout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
how soon will companies start paying people to get a tattoo of their company logo on their forehead?
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was it Cox? DNRTFA
 
fusillade762
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Simply upload a photo of your child's civil birth certificate. After verification, Twifi will give you 18 years of free internet."

And then never refer to the child as "Twifi" ever again.  Seems absurdly easy to game.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At today's rate? It's an investment.

If technological advancements followed a competitive market like dialup did we'd all have at least gigabit service at $19.95, and even the poorest would have 10 megabit for $5.99 if it wasn't a city service that's part of your taxes like roads.

We pay far too much and fr them it's mostly profit.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's the over/under on the company going bankrupt before the child learns to speak?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nice to meet you, Twifi, my name is Comcast.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jokes on them when this internet provider either goes out of business or gets swallowed up in 3 years time.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.