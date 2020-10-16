 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   You can learn at home if your free computer doesn't burn it down   (wtnh.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lenovo? I may live in the People's Republic of Massachusetts, but I live in a town of 11,000 people. We have one school that all grades k-12 go to.

Imagine my surprise when my kindergartner was provided with a brand new iPad to do the home part of her schooling. I think the older kids got some sort of notebook or netbook or mini-laptop. I wonder what brand those are.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have two Lenovo tabs and they hardly ever catch on fire.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is why iPads and Chromebooks are used in schools.
/probably got a too good to be true "deal."
 
flemardo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kdawg7736: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x478]


It really probably is. Doubt the school got them custom made. Thousands on thousands of the same tablets are out there and if they were all bursting into flames it would have been on the news. Everyone loves watching a lithium fire happen to someone else.
 
