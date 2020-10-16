 Skip to content
(Smithsonian Magazine)   Norwegian researchers dig up ancient Norse temple in time for the chain that binds Fenrir to break during 2020   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
another one?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet after all that work they were Thor.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Long as Jörmungandr isn't unleashed.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is that the same one that Willow tried to raise up in Sunnydale?   Good bye, world.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Long as Jörmungandr isn't unleashed.


I, for one, am ready for the twilight of the gods.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Odin vs Osiris!

Hel vs Anubis!

Thor vs Seth!

We'll sell you the whole seat, but you'll only need THE EDGE!!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was one of them Balder than the others?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Long as Jörmungandr isn't unleashed.


Gotta admit, that was brilliant, brilliant casting on the part of the Ducktales crew.
nerdist.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey, what if history doesn't record this year as *The 2020* but instead *The Beginning of the 2020s*?

Might not be New Years Day 2021 we're waiting on, but NYD 2030.
 
