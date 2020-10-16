 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   Houston arson investigator killed in the line of fire   (fox7austin.com) divider line
6
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 11:21 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Funny headline, sad story.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ya know, America has to get off the pot or shiat. Do you wa
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: Ya know, America has to get off the pot or shiat. Do you wa


whoopsie. fark it. I can't remember where I was going with this. Prost and whatnot.
 
Pixter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow, this was so sad. If the suspect would've just killed himself FIRST....
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.