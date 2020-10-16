 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Police recover stolen heads   (azfamily.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they in a duffel bag, by any chance?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heads? What kind of heads?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Were they Talking Heads?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hot With Fleas 1987 Severed Heads
Youtube havnNe7VWuw
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That was very clickbaity. I approve.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
🦌 should 👻 Hunters
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ahead of their time I imagine.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not the first thing that comes to mind when I hear the word mount.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh deer! Nope that doesn't work either.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Not the first thing that comes to mind when I hear the word mount.


Agreed. Calling a mounted head a mount is just bad verbalizing.
 
