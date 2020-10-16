 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   Japan overrides fishermen's concerns, will dump over one million tons of treated "reduced radioactivity" Fukushima water into sea. Tritium sushi impresses dates, so I hear   (japantoday.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 10:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I get it. Any time you start talking about dumping radioactive waste into the ocean it is a cause for concern and certainly less than ideal. we also need to look at what is actually being proposed.

First off. as far as radioactive waste goes, tritium is pretty low on the threat list.  It also has a short 1/2 life (12.5 years ?)    Fukushima was in  2011.
This would be a phased release over 30 years. The article does not mention if this schedule is for the waste on hand now or if it includes the ongoing accumulation.

The plan also calls for dilution rate of 40:1 before dumping.
I would assume the the plan would be, first in storage ( or least radioactive) first out.

As an existential threat to the ocean, the life in it and those that depend on its bounty, this is probably very low on the list.
I would think that micro plastics, industrial- agricultural run off, global warming and a host of others  pose a much bigger and immediate concern.

I have read more than several article about this. That makes my an expert (NO, IT DOES NOT)

I have seen in some form " The release of the water, which has been filtered to reduce radioactivity "
And?
What is the composition  of the filtered concentrate? How much  concentrate is there? What are the plans for that?

/It's just a thought.
//I'm sure I'm  wrong.
///I usually am.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Too bad they can't extract the Tritium. It is seriously valuable. The last price I saw was $30,000 per gram, and that was some years ago.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Blinky sushi anyone?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if they learn fission...there will be twice as many fish...!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fleshapoids Nuke the Whales
Youtube ePp1or3beaA
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godzilla, Mothra meets Moby Dick.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there some played out undersea oil well this could be pumped into so that its spread into the environment would occur on a slower geological timeline as opposed to being dumped like a happy hour cocktail after you've been cut off?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: I get it. Any time you start talking about dumping radioactive waste into the ocean it is a cause for concern and certainly less than ideal. we also need to look at what is actually being proposed.

First off. as far as radioactive waste goes, tritium is pretty low on the threat list.  It also has a short 1/2 life (12.5 years ?)    Fukushima was in  2011.
This would be a phased release over 30 years. The article does not mention if this schedule is for the waste on hand now or if it includes the ongoing accumulation.

The plan also calls for dilution rate of 40:1 before dumping.
I would assume the the plan would be, first in storage ( or least radioactive) first out.

As an existential threat to the ocean, the life in it and those that depend on its bounty, this is probably very low on the list.
I would think that micro plastics, industrial- agricultural run off, global warming and a host of others  pose a much bigger and immediate concern.

I have read more than several article about this. That makes my an expert (NO, IT DOES NOT)

I have seen in some form " The release of the water, which has been filtered to reduce radioactivity "
And?
What is the composition  of the filtered concentrate? How much  concentrate is there? What are the plans for that?

/It's just a thought.
//I'm sure I'm  wrong.
///I usually am.


A well thought out rational response. I was just going to post "Good" and call it a night.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  Why not just use an evaporator and release to atmosphere?  Somthings amiss.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Isn't there some played out undersea oil well this could be pumped into so that its spread into the environment would occur on a slower geological timeline as opposed to being dumped like a happy hour cocktail after you've been cut off?


Somehow "radioactive oil spill" sounds like a harder sell to the public than this does.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water itself makes good radiation shielding.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's so safe maybe they should drink a little of it then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Too bad they can't extract the Tritium. It is seriously valuable. The last price I saw was $30,000 per gram, and that was some years ago.


They could probably extract it its just very energy intensive.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 million Gallons!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet this plan got glowing reviews.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ship the storage tanks to China as a thank you for Wu Hu Flu.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: 25 million Gallons!


CORRECTION...250 MILLION GALLONS
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: fragMasterFlash: Isn't there some played out undersea oil well this could be pumped into so that its spread into the environment would occur on a slower geological timeline as opposed to being dumped like a happy hour cocktail after you've been cut off?

Somehow "radioactive oil spill" sounds like a harder sell to the public than this does.


At least then you would see the oil on the beach and know to GTFO instead of going for an invigorating swim that leaves you with a healthy glow.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: First off. as far as radioactive waste goes, tritium is pretty low on the threat list.


There were a couple of other articles about the water in storage.  Cesium and strontium are or were also in the water (articles were from 2018/2019, so they may have managed to filter those out).  Both have a half-life of ~30 years.  IMO, before any water is released, it should be tested by the International Atomic Energy Agency to confirm what is actually in the water and if this is a safe plan.
 
dammitbobby [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Liquid_Bacon: What?  Why not just use an evaporator and release to atmosphere?  Somthings amiss.


The problem is, you can evaporate the water, but what other non-evaporative compounds will be left over in the form of a now more potent concentrate? Perhaps I am thinking of this wrong. I am sure that the water molecules will remain irradiated even when evaporated, but what of the Tritium? Would that evaporate with the water, or be left behind? Haven't got enough education in chemistry to know how that works.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: I get it. Any time you start talking about dumping radioactive waste into the ocean it is a cause for concern and certainly less than ideal. we also need to look at what is actually being proposed.

First off. as far as radioactive waste goes, tritium is pretty low on the threat list.  It also has a short 1/2 life (12.5 years ?)    Fukushima was in  2011.
This would be a phased release over 30 years. The article does not mention if this schedule is for the waste on hand now or if it includes the ongoing accumulation.

The plan also calls for dilution rate of 40:1 before dumping.
I would assume the the plan would be, first in storage ( or least radioactive) first out.

As an existential threat to the ocean, the life in it and those that depend on its bounty, this is probably very low on the list.
I would think that micro plastics, industrial- agricultural run off, global warming and a host of others  pose a much bigger and immediate concern.

I have read more than several article about this. That makes my an expert (NO, IT DOES NOT)

I have seen in some form " The release of the water, which has been filtered to reduce radioactivity "
And?
What is the composition  of the filtered concentrate? How much  concentrate is there? What are the plans for that?

/It's just a thought.
//I'm sure I'm  wrong.
///I usually am.


BRAVI BRAVI BRAVISIMI!

/tritium is a pussy isotope

SpaceyCat: Cesium and strontium


Mmm, I'd be a bit concerned about those TBH, because I think they're bone seekers. Never a good thing.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Mmm, I'd be a bit concerned about those TBH, because I think they're bone seekers. Never a good thing.


Yep.  Especially in children.  Which is why I'd want an outside agency to verify the components before releasing ANYTHING.  But that's just me.  I'm not concerned about saving face.
 
jdmorgan82
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: What?  Why not just use an evaporator and release to atmosphere?  Somthings amiss.


Tritium is a hydrogen atom and is bonded into a form of water. HTO rather than h2o. Thus the tritium never leaves the water.
 
jdmorgan82
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dammitbobby: Liquid_Bacon: What?  Why not just use an evaporator and release to atmosphere?  Somthings amiss.

The problem is, you can evaporate the water, but what other non-evaporative compounds will be left over in the form of a now more potent concentrate? Perhaps I am thinking of this wrong. I am sure that the water molecules will remain irradiated even when evaporated, but what of the Tritium? Would that evaporate with the water, or be left behind? Haven't got enough education in chemistry to know how that works.


Tritium is a hydrogen molecule. It's bonded in the water in place of a normal hydrogen atom.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't worry, mask up!
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tarkin1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Diluting...?!?!?!

Do you know the difference between dumping x amount of radioactive waste into the ocean and mixing x amount of radioactive with 40x amount of water and then dumping the 'diluted' waste into the ocean?

The difference to the ocean is nothing.  Absolutely nothing.Oh, you do get a small benefit to the part of the bay you actually dump it into.But diluting is basically worthless.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.