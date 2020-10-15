 Skip to content
(CBS San Francisco)   Looks like someone forgot to rake San Francisco   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
South San Francisco - The Combustible City

/since the other headline was redlit
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DEFEND DALY CITY!
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does that even catch on fire?  That's like the size of someone's front lawn.  Turn the sprinklers on.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build a wall around san francisco to protect it from fires!
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arson all over the West Coast.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South San Francisco is neighborhood, borough or district in the City and County of San Francisco.
It's a completely separate jurisdiction in San Mateo county.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you're going to San Francisco.... be sure to bring a rake in your hand...."
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: South San Francisco is NOT A neighborhood, borough or district in the City and County of San Francisco.
It's a completely separate jurisdiction in San Mateo county.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: How does that even catch on fire?  That's like the size of someone's front lawn.  Turn the sprinklers on.


The farking article says it is fully contained and they will have it out soon.  You're right that this is not really a brush fire in the sense the other ones in California have been.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My friend had told me that the fire was "where the words are," and it took me until reading this story to figure out what that meant
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Build a wall around san francisco to protect it from fires!


And make San Francisco pay for it.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: My friend had told me that the fire was "where the words are," and it took me until reading this story to figure out what that meant


*snert*

I was wondering if it was by the words.

/yes I grew up in the BA
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sirrerun: South San Francisco is neighborhood, borough or district in the City and County of San Francisco.
It's a completely separate jurisdiction in San Mateo county.


I was confused by this, until I saw your correction.

Looks like their live cam's at SFO.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: BigNumber12: My friend had told me that the fire was "where the words are," and it took me until reading this story to figure out what that meant

*snert*

I was wondering if it was by the words.

/yes I grew up in the BA


Yep, I just always thought of it as "Sign Hill" or "The Industrial City." But the other way cracks me up
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority, the best authority, Californians are fleeing the state because of high taxes, fires, no electricity, and all the coronavirus lockdowns, or so says the Cheeto in Chief October 15, 2020

FYTP

/Inspector Rebus fans in da house?
//F you too pal
 
kqc7011
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here is a woods rake,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"As of 2:30pm, the fire was 100% contained, according to SSFFD Captain Bernie Fleming. Bang Ding Ow unavailable for comment."
 
bfh0417
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Many Fark threads keep talking about burning it all down. So, congrats, I guess.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
East coast had way more trees than the west. Would be a shame if drought hit east of the Mississippi. Good thing the climate isn't changing or anything.
 
