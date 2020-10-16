 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   The young are at the gates, and we're all the better for it   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

689 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 8:47 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My favorite Greta thing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean....Barrett chose not to put in an opinion on something she knew nothing about.

That she hasn't had enough information one way or the other to convince her is.... maybe..... a bridge too far.
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We Gen-Xers were at the gates once, weren't we? Hell I can't remember. My recollections of those times are...hazy. The Baby Boomers rattled 'em pretty good when they had their chance though, and they're the ones propping them up now. What I'm saying is I wish this next generation well, and will vote to protect them, but the interests stacked against the young, as through all history, are virtually impossible to overcome.

/I'm a blast at parties
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So long as they're not on the lawn
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LOL
The GOP are genuinely terrified of having to sacrifice anything in the name of a greater good.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Who - Young Man Blues - HD
Youtube GWRmsoBXAUw
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cerebral Infarktion: We Gen-Xers were at the gates once, weren't we? Hell I can't remember. My recollections of those times are...hazy. The Baby Boomers rattled 'em pretty good when they had their chance though, and they're the ones propping them up now. What I'm saying is I wish this next generation well, and will vote to protect them, but the interests stacked against the young, as through all history, are virtually impossible to overcome.

/I'm a blast at parties


memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cerebral Infarktion: We Gen-Xers were at the gates once, weren't we? Hell I can't remember. My recollections of those times are...hazy. The Baby Boomers rattled 'em pretty good when they had their chance though, and they're the ones propping them up now. What I'm saying is I wish this next generation well, and will vote to protect them, but the interests stacked against the young, as through all history, are virtually impossible to overcome.

/I'm a blast at parties


i recall in my yut me and my buds being pissed off at something political. a friends WWII Vet dad told us "don't worry about it boys, you're too young. let the old men take care of it". -sigh- meet the new boss. same as the old boss.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh look, her handlers are trying to make her relevant again.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll view Greta's opinion in the same way I view all teenagers opinion on anything which is it's probably ill-informed group think brainwashing or something they saw yesterday on tiktok that is ill-informed group think brainwashing. Go to school, get a job, raise a family, have a life or earn money being a "celebrity" speaking to a script, only one of those routes gets you street cred with any but coastal elites little girl. Can we get another hallelujah for the electoral college?
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bring on the youngsters, and start electing them! It is high time we stop electing people who are so old that all they can do is look to the past and pine for the good old days, or if they do look to the future all they see is their own death. We need to start electing people who are young enough that they are still looking to the future instead of looking to the past.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Global warming is politically controversial now?   Hardly.  But stupid people sure like to think it is.

There's lots of them, too.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
gretta should be mad at how many computers are in use to read what what she has to say...

she could shut up and save the world.
 
goodncold
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cerebral Infarktion: We Gen-Xers were at the gates once, weren't we? Hell I can't remember. My recollections of those times are...hazy. The Baby Boomers rattled 'em pretty good when they had their chance though, and they're the ones propping them up now. What I'm saying is I wish this next generation well, and will vote to protect them, but the interests stacked against the young, as through all history, are virtually impossible to overcome.

/I'm a blast at parties


There were never enough of us.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTP 2: gretta should be mad at how many computers are in use to read what what she has to say...

she could shut up and save the world.


Yes, people using computers is the issue, not oil and gas companies ginning up a "controversy" to keep polluting tax free.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.