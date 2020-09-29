 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "A Cleveland company that agreed to print absentee ballots for dozens of counties in OH and PA is 10 days late in getting them to voters. The company's owners are Trump supporters and flew a Trump flag at their HQ"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they a subsidiary of DieBold?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much they got paid to mess up the order.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't someone call the Justice Depar.... oh yeah.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Biden/Harris even on the ballot?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are one of those countries now. Corrupt little places, everyone in the world laughs about.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I wonder how much they got paid to mess up the order.


Cultists don't need pay to do what they think their cult leader would like.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I finally found a reason for that border wall. We'll need something to line all these farkers up against.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I wonder how much they got paid to mess up the order.


Let's sue them and find out.
 
bentheguard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it is either:

A)  Trump-supporting business intentionally fails to fulfill the orders to help Trump

or

B)  Trump-supporting business is too inept to fulfill orders it agreed to complete on time
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golly, what are the odds that counties that didn't get ballots voted for Hillary in 2016?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what this calls for, a very localized riot.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then after they deliver the ballots, refuse to pay them. That's how Donnie rolls.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is example number 1 of privatized function that should be done by non-partisan government employee functions that answer to a regulatory body. I don't care if it costs more.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add these dotards on the "will be executed for treason in 2021" list.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The joys of contracting out government work.  Think about how much money the taxpayers saved.
 
fustanella
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I wonder how much they got paid to mess up the order.


Looks like they're doing it out of "patriotism".
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: We are one of those countries now. Corrupt little places, everyone in the world laughs about.


I've had it.  I'm moving to country with a more stable government and less corruption.  Congo's looking good these days.
 
stevenboof [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: This is example number 1 of privatized function that should be done by non-partisan government employee functions that answer to a regulatory body. I don't care if it costs more.


Not that I'm against it, but how exactly would this work?  You can't have presses just sitting idol for 2 to 4 years at a time.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason why I am voting in person.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I wonder how much they got paid to mess up the order.


A few years ago I'd have asked the same question, but since they've clearly transitioned into a straight-up cult now, I doubt they even had the sense to ask for money.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the ballots done incorrectly with wrong names and addresses in New York was done by a company run by people who are very active in the republican party and big donors.

It's almost like there is a concerted effort to undermine elections.

But it's the democrats and the left that hates democracy...
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: The joys of contracting out government work.  Think about how much money the taxpayers saved.


1.5 Golf trips, at least.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't sit and wait for a mail-in ballot.

Mask up.
Bring hand sanitizer.
And walk your happy ass to the polls.

With the mail in shenanigans recently, Democrats and independent voters should have immediately said, "oh fark this," and NOT thought of relying on a mail-in ballot.

Reading articles that said a large percentage of those planning on voting against Trump planned on mailing in their ballot this year boggles my farking mind.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the vote was held honest and fair, the democrats would walk away with a large landslide victory.  That said, there is a very good chance that the Republicans will suppress the vote just enough in order to win, and that is what we have to be on the alert about.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: This is example number 1 of privatized function that should be done by non-partisan government employee functions that answer to a regulatory body. I don't care if it costs more.


Much like the CA GOP putting out "official" ballot boxes. No, assholes, we don't want you doing that.
 
devilskware [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG it's a conspiracy!!! Hanging chads, amirite?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: Don't sit and wait for a mail-in ballot.

Mask up.
Bring hand sanitizer.
And walk your happy ass to the polls.

With the mail in shenanigans recently, Democrats and independent voters should have immediately said, "oh fark this," and NOT thought of relying on a mail-in ballot.

Reading articles that said a large percentage of those planning on voting against Trump planned on mailing in their ballot this year boggles my farking mind.


I have my mail in ballot all filled out. But I have to pick up some meds for mom tomorrow and there's an early voting station right there near the pharmacy.  We can drop off the mail in ones there, so that's my plan.

Not a bad option for crazy ass Florida, actually.
 
devilskware [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: If the vote was held honest and fair, the democrats would walk away with a large landslide victory.  That said, there is a very good chance that the Republicans will suppress the vote just enough in order to win, and that is what we have to be on the alert about.


OMG it really is a conspiracy!!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coonts.  That's what they are.  Democracy-hating, Trump-infected coonts.  Oozing with culty discharge.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Boondock3806: This is example number 1 of privatized function that should be done by non-partisan government employee functions that answer to a regulatory body. I don't care if it costs more.

Not that I'm against it, but how exactly would this work?  You can't have presses just sitting idol for 2 to 4 years at a time.


https://www.gpo.gov/
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Boondock3806: This is example number 1 of privatized function that should be done by non-partisan government employee functions that answer to a regulatory body. I don't care if it costs more.

Not that I'm against it, but how exactly would this work?  You can't have presses just sitting idol for 2 to 4 years at a time.


We hold elections on almost zero percent of days, yet we have election boards with staffs and payroll. I'm sure there's a good answer somewhere that makes this question immaterial compared to the larger issue at hand.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Boondock3806: This is example number 1 of privatized function that should be done by non-partisan government employee functions that answer to a regulatory body. I don't care if it costs more.

Not that I'm against it, but how exactly would this work?  You can't have presses just sitting idol for 2 to 4 years at a time.


The government needs lots of things printed, not just ballots.  But really, are we using random peoples twitters for news now?  No wonder were in the situation we're in.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bentheguard: So it is either:

A)  Trump-supporting business intentionally fails to fulfill the orders to help Trump

or

B)  Trump-supporting business is too inept to fulfill orders it agreed to complete on time


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the military send the owners to Gitmo, for life.  With waterboarding for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.  And nutriloaf for desert.  Then nuke the printing company.  With an actual nuke.  Problem solved.  Make sure all other printing companies know this is what happens when you cause and election problem.
 
devilskware [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Coonts.  That's what they are.  Democracy-hating, Trump-infected coonts.  Oozing with culty discharge.


You got all that from a Twitter post? Twitter for President!
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bentheguard: So it is either:

A)  Trump-supporting business intentionally fails to fulfill the orders to help Trump

or

B)  Trump-supporting business is too inept to fulfill orders it agreed to complete on time


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Boondock3806: This is example number 1 of privatized function that should be done by non-partisan government employee functions that answer to a regulatory body. I don't care if it costs more.

Not that I'm against it, but how exactly would this work?  You can't have presses just sitting idol for 2 to 4 years at a time.


Technically you can so long as they are maintained properly and some work might be found for the equipment between election as governments on all level require reams of paper work.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the Q's were missing from their keyboards.  It's a conspiracy that they have no control over.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bentheguard: So it is either:

A)  Trump-supporting business intentionally fails to fulfill the orders to help Trump

or

B)  Trump-supporting business is too inept to fulfill orders it agreed to complete on time


Considering this company was likely the low bidder by a substantial amount...well, that doesn't help clear anything up, actually.

You get what you pay for.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tired of this crap.

The republican's inability to reflect the will of the majority of this country had led to a federal government not only unable to serve this country but actively working against the will of the people. The GOP's subversion of the government to bend it to the whims and desires of oligarch wanna-be senior citizens has to end if we hope to keep the American experiment alive.

This action is yet another example of flaunting the law to diminish the voice of the people. Actions that tug at the edges of the law, most often breaking it, and then daring anyone to challenge them. "Power by any means" should be their mantra

Disguising this election as a mandate by the people through voter suppression and election rigging will not change the truth. The truth is the majority of American people are tired of this mockery of our federal government and want this administration out. Any result indicating otherwise can be traced back to chicanery, just like this, that is being reported every day.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Republican Party is a criminal organization.
 
devilskware [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have the military send the owners to Gitmo, for life.  With waterboarding for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.  And nutriloaf for desert.  Then nuke the printing company.  With an actual nuke.  Problem solved.  Make sure all other printing companies know this is what happens when you cause and election problem.


You sir ... you always want to kill and inprison everyone. I guess you've moved on from Jussie Smollett.
My alcohol induced insanity usually kicks in by Saturday night and I just text inappropriate things to girls I know.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: The Republican Party is a criminal organization.


As such, we should have the police, military, antifa, BLM, and citizens arresting, trying and executing all members of the criminal organization.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: stevenboof: Boondock3806: This is example number 1 of privatized function that should be done by non-partisan government employee functions that answer to a regulatory body. I don't care if it costs more.

Not that I'm against it, but how exactly would this work?  You can't have presses just sitting idol for 2 to 4 years at a time.

We hold elections on almost zero percent of days, yet we have election boards with staffs and payroll. I'm sure there's a good answer somewhere that makes this question immaterial compared to the larger issue at hand.


Other government entities regularly have large print/mail jobs. Medicare and the IRS immediately come to mind. Or have the printers come under the purview of the Post Office and they can contract for printing/mailing for private entities directly during the idle time, which would help argue against that whole "the Post Office only loses money!" BS the right trots out every so often.

Now, obviously with the present administration Post Office, we've seen someone who is supposed to be ensuring a smooth election actually make things worse, but it is my sincere hope in the next administration, he's dragged before a court and tried for tampering with an election.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devilskware: AmbassadorBooze: Have the military send the owners to Gitmo, for life.  With waterboarding for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.  And nutriloaf for desert.  Then nuke the printing company.  With an actual nuke.  Problem solved.  Make sure all other printing companies know this is what happens when you cause and election problem.

You sir ... you always want to kill and inprison everyone. I guess you've moved on from Jussie Smollett.
My alcohol induced insanity usually kicks in by Saturday night and I just text inappropriate things to girls I know.


The lady on page 12 of the Sears catalog is not a "girl you know", and she's asked you numerous times to stop.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bentheguard: So it is either:

A)  Trump-supporting business intentionally fails to fulfill the orders to help Trump

or

B)  Trump-supporting business is too inept to fulfill orders it agreed to complete on time



C) libs. Hunter Biden used the money he got from Soros for  sex trafficking little blond blue-eyed Christian children to hire a bunch of Marxist BLM shock troopers from Antifas Headquarters to sabotage the ballots made by these Patriots by infiltrating the company using techniques they found in Saul Alinsky's book.

It's always C)
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FYI for my fellow PA voters living in effected counties. If you requested a mail in ballot you can only vote in person if you bring the mail in ballot with you to the polling place to surrender to an election official. If you plan to try to vote in person because of this delay call your county election office to inquire how to proceed properly.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.