(WCVB Boston)   Southbound interstate experiences temporary closure due to unexpected paving   (wcvb.com) divider line
799 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 8:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Go away, paving!
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I tripped with my pants down while crossing this stretch of road:

It was the asphalt's fault when my ass fell upon the asphalt that, by fault, was on top of asphalt.

Which I find to be a beautiful English sentence. Some cellar door shiat right there.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In Illinois, this accident might actually fill a few potholes.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What an ass. It's his fault.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That will buff out.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
UPIA? Unexpected Paving In A road?
 
