 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 12 Richmond)   Food pantry encounters an unexpected problem: nobody shows up for free food   (nbc12.com) divider line
23
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

974 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's so shameful.

I'd rather go hungry.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who've been conditioned to demonize the poor, they cannot overcome their revulsion. They know it's a moral failing. They know they are lazy. They know they themselves are now the source of many of society's problems.

Of course, most of us don't think that but we haven't all been brainwashed.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This the same Louisa County as the 'quirky militia'?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they tell anyone beforehand?
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the article failed to mention was that there was a Cadillac Escalade car show at the local Rally's burger joint everyone had to be at.  So just bad timing, really.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They shouldn't characterize it as free food. Call it a food swap, like the penny jar at the gas station. Bring in something you don't want to eat, leave with things you do want to eat, and no one cares if you leave with more than you brought--or less.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: What the article failed to mention was that there was a Cadillac Escalade car show at the local Rally's burger joint everyone had to be at.  So just bad timing, really.


I used to like that car. Haven't seen one for a long time now.
Not sure if demand has dropped severely or I've been off the roads for so long that I don't recall.

/I have a large family, big SUVs attract me
//currently the family car is a three-row GMC
///the Nissan Armada had better luggage space, but not as luxurious/sturdy
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're so proud that you can turn down free food you ain't THAT hungry yet.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No transportation to the foodbank> Not as unlikely as you might imagine.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the people there horded too much food and have no where to put it. I can't even put a a single steak in my deep freezer or a can of beans in my kitchen cabinets, because my daughter and I can't stop buying shiat. If her college was open this would be no problem. She's part time at Target and if she see a 30 pack of cookies she would buy it in a heartbeat.
/It don't help that both of us are skinny
 
Sandvich is loose cannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: This the same Louisa County as the 'quirky militia'?


It's rural yee-haw people that drag down the rest of the state. I live in the same congressional district with them and it's farkinhg horrible. One of our reps, Abigail Spanberger, main focuses is rural internet expansion, so the inbreds can finally start learning, but they don't care. Literally all they do is parrot shiat like "ShE vOtEs WiTh PeLoSi NiNeTy PeRcEnT oF tHe TiMe! GRR!!" On top of that, the person they have TRIED to throw their support behind is a farking idiot. Nick Freitas LOL. Just farking end me.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: For those who've been conditioned to demonize the poor, they cannot overcome their revulsion. They know it's a moral failing. They know they are lazy. They know they themselves are now the source of many of society's problems.

Of course, most of us don't think that but we haven't all been brainwashed.


I dated a woman many years ago, and this very topic is the only time she and I ever got into a shouting match. She could not accept that not all people in need are lazy, shiftless bums. Despite outlining a few different ways one could become a person of need through no fault of their own, she just wouldn't let it go: all homeless people are just lazy, why don't they work harder, my parents came to this country with nothing, blah blah blah.

Some folks just really hate poor people, and/or cannot fathom how anyone's circumstances could be different from their own.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm highly suspicious that we can solve a problem like hunger through individual goodwill.

I mean, it hasn't worked yet.

I'm not saying food pantries are a bad thing.

Just that maybe we should spend more time asking why and how people get into this situation and what can be done to fix those issues.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine runs the local food pantry. He says they're busier than ever. Lots of people need food nowadays.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I help maintain and stock a Little Free Pantry near my church. Too many people need something to get them through the week. We working on a little adjoining 'dog house' for pet food and pet supplies. When people have hard times they need their pets more than ever.

/plans for a refrigerated add-on didn't work out. AC is too expensive to run out, even commercial refrigerators can't handle being even partially exposed to the local climate, and legal risks for having a potential shocking hazard
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wrongo: No transportation to the foodbank> Not as unlikely as you might imagine.


This is a real issue for a lot of rural dwellers.

Since my vehicle is farked right now--I pay for trips to town.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some of these places give out some really good stuff. My neighbor's uncle gave him like ten pounds of frozen shredded chicken and pork. We BBQed jerked chicken tacos and pulled pork sandwiches every Sunday since the NFL started back.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Wrongo: No transportation to the foodbank> Not as unlikely as you might imagine.

This is a real issue for a lot of rural dwellers.

Since my vehicle is farked right now--I pay for trips to town.


Huh. You'd think the helpful, good-neighbor, not-like-the-others 'militia' could help out with that. Pretty sure I saw a pickup in their picture, you could deliver a lotta food with one of those.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Heamer: edmo: For those who've been conditioned to demonize the poor, they cannot overcome their revulsion. They know it's a moral failing. They know they are lazy. They know they themselves are now the source of many of society's problems.

Of course, most of us don't think that but we haven't all been brainwashed.

I dated a woman many years ago, and this very topic is the only time she and I ever got into a shouting match. She could not accept that not all people in need are lazy, shiftless bums. Despite outlining a few different ways one could become a person of need through no fault of their own, she just wouldn't let it go: all homeless people are just lazy, why don't they work harder, my parents came to this country with nothing, blah blah blah.

Some folks just really hate poor people, and/or cannot fathom how anyone's circumstances could be different from their own.


I tell my privileged students: if you cannot imagine events beyond your control that lead to your homelessness, you need to work on your imagination.

There's a homeless guy near my home. Iraq vet. EMT. Never saw combat. Had a traumatic event while driving an ambulance. Personality changed. Family abandoned him. I gave him a twenty in July. He said, "that makes seventy!" I ask what he would buy. "Get a room. Take a shower. It's been too long."

Most people who think the homeless are  inferior, have never spoken for one minute to a homeless person. And I hate them all for it.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Odd that donations exceed need.   In an alternate timeline this would be a good thing.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Tom-Servo: What the article failed to mention was that there was a Cadillac Escalade car show at the local Rally's burger joint everyone had to be at.  So just bad timing, really.

I used to like that car. Haven't seen one for a long time now.
Not sure if demand has dropped severely or I've been off the roads for so long that I don't recall.

/I have a large family, big SUVs attract me
//currently the family car is a three-row GMC
///the Nissan Armada had better luggage space, but not as luxurious/sturdy


I've found that after most went to the used car market, most Escalades tended to be abused by the new owners, so most seem to have been taken off the road due to neglect.

My in laws had a Tahoe. I personally did not care for the ride. The thing leaned too much for my taste when cornering. So that was kind of a put off for myself.

If you need something big, and want luxury, have you considered a Lincoln Navigator L? The L is the longer wheelbase that makes it like a Suburban.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was homeless for a brief time and was able to get back in my feet. I was told I should apply for assistance and when I did, I got the stink eye from the lady at the welfare office. I tossed my paperwork out, walked a few miles down the street and got a job. Not everyone is going to luck out like I did nor are some able to hold a job because of mental illness or drugs or whatever it is that happened to them.  I know how it feels when the homeless are looked down on as lazy. I'm doing really good now and I'll help anyone get food and clothing and shoes.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.