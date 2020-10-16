 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Escaped cow in Australia trapped by a) a wildfire, b) flooding, or c) a trampoline   (upi.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

405 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 9:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fark account name
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What this may have looked iike:

Cows Jumping On Trampolines!
Youtube JUIO0mxFb0k
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Her milkshake will bring boys to the yard.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've heard of spring lamb before but that's just udderly ridiculous.
 
dammitbobby [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Poor bossie! Hopefully she knows now that she can't do the trampoline. Girls just wanna have fu-un. Ooh girls just wanna ha-ave fun.
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, it is Australia. We need an Australia tag for anything strange that involves  animals. With all the deadly critters there I wonder if they will eat you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Holy cow.
悪いことしましョ! (Bedazzled - The Leaping Nuns' Chorus)
Youtube YK9kg-Ngz0Q
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Geraldine now, stop shaking that cow
For heaven's sake, for your sake and the cow's sake.
That's the dumbest way I've seen
To make a milk shake.
 
alienated
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fark account name: What this may have looked iike:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/JUIO0mxF​b0k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I make no apology because if there was ever a time to use this- it is now.

"It was the same book, every day. The pages of said book were rounded and soft where Young Sam had chewed them, but to one person in this nursery this was the book of books, the greatest story ever told. Vimes didn't need to read it any more. He knew it by heart.

It was called Where's My Cow?

The unidentified complainant had lost their cow. That was the story, really.

Page one started promisingly:

Where's my cow?

Is that my cow?

It goes, "Baa!"

It is a sheep! That's not my cow!

Then the author began to get to grips with their material:

Where's my cow?

Is that my cow?

It goes, "Neigh!"

It is a horse! That's not my cow!

At this point the author had reached an agony of creation and was writing from the racked depths of their soul.

Where's my cow?

Is that my cow?

It goes, "Hruuugh!"

It is a hippopotamus! That's not my cow!

This was a good evening. Young Sam was already grinning widely and crowing along with the plot.

Eventually, the cow would be found. It was that much of a pageturner. Of course, some suspense was lent by the fact that all other animals were presented in some way that could have confused a kitten, who perhaps had been raised in a darkened room. The horse was standing in front of a hatstand, as they so often did, and the hippo was eating at a trough against which was an upturned pitchfork. Seen from the wrong direction, the tableau might look for just one second like a cow ...

Young Sam loved it, anyway. It must have been the most cuddled book in the world.

Nevertheless, it bothered Vimes, even though he'd got really good at the noises and would go up against any man in his rendition of the "Hruuugh!" But was this a book for a city kid? When would he ever hear these noises? In the city the only sound those animals would make was "sizzle" But the nursery was full of the conspiracy, with baa-lambs and teddy bears and fluffy ducklings everywhere he looked."

― Terry Pratchett, Thud!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cows are assholes.  In addition to escaping all the damn time, they're good at breaking fences, shiatting on your shoes, and being generally mean douches.

It is good that we eat them.  Outside of the precursor for cheese, it is all they are good for.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sheep Discovers How To Use A Trampoline
Youtube FwwIYdB_wic
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.