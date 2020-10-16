 Skip to content
(Politico)   Pfizer vaccine will sit out the November election   (politico.com) divider line
p51d007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Before of after the election, I'm not getting one until it's been used by a bunch of people and considered "safe".  It's a vaccine for a VIRUS.  Virus's MUTATE.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pfizer knows that if they get emergency authorization now, and Trump subsequently loses, he'll suddenly revoke authorization, leaving them on the hook for millions in distribution and storage costs.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good pfor them.
 
hervatski
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

p51d007: Before of after the election, I'm not getting one until it's been used by a bunch of people and considered "safe".  It's a vaccine for a VIRUS.  Virus's MUTATE.


I don't think they know that /s

Anywho....anyone watching the dodger game?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pfff...                                              izer
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pfizer doesn't want Trump to be able to say that a vaccine was found on his watch. That would be a major selling point for the undecideds.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: Before of after the election, I'm not getting one until it's been used by a bunch of people and considered "safe".  It's a vaccine for a VIRUS.  Virus's MUTATE.


We may never know the long-term side-effects until it starts happening to people.

/many people will essentially be lab-rats
//they will not be paid, but will pay dearly. They don't even know they are lab-rats
///it must be nice to have your lab rats throw huge amounts of cash at you
 
bfh0417
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yep, to the Dems and their supporters what's a few more deaths, right?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pfooey.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Yep, to the Dems and their supporters what's a few more deaths, right?


216,000 or more on your guy's watch, Muffy.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They obviously hate Trump.  What a political hack job.  Etc...

//no I am not serious
 
meanmutton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

p51d007: Before of after the election, I'm not getting one until it's been used by a bunch of people and considered "safe".  It's a vaccine for a VIRUS.  Virus's MUTATE.


That is literally what they're doing now.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Yep, to the Dems and their supporters what's a few more deaths, right?


They literally are waiting for safety data to prove the vaccine is safe, dumbass. We aren't farking idiots who think we should short-circuit the process just so Trump can look good.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

d23: They obviously hate Trump.


Is Pfizer based in NYC? I walked past their building once with the big penis and vagina on it.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

macadamnut: d23: They obviously hate Trump.

Is Pfizer based in NYC? I walked past their building once with the big penis and vagina on it.


A different time, apropos of nothing, we were stopped at a light on Broadway and the shuttle-bus-thing next to us had a bachelor party going on with a big blowjob on the TV. It ain't Kansas.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Donald Trump really thought he could conjure a vaccine to save him by sheer will. Remember, the first and primary audience for Trump's carefully fabricated delusions is Trump.
 
