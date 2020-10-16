 Skip to content
(Sky.com) Heads will roll for this, I can assure you
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
#Breaking: French police investigating the incident as an act of terrorism, man killed is believed to be a teacher, he was killed outside of a school. (BNO) https://t.co/AwchnOcShR
- Doge 🎃 (@IntelDoge) October 16, 2020
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A beheading in France?
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll
Youtube auzfTPp4moA


Weird that this was the next song to play for me...
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Interesting that conservatives and other terror groups are always after the people who want to educate others.  Fundies are always after the education.

Why?  Because those without educations more easily buy into their bullshiat.  A good education is a wonderful BS detector.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone want some cake?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
Youtube FQ8Gi-9-Uc4
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Redlit in 3... 2... 1...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My sky wizard doesn't believe in your sky wizard.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is clearly Biden's fault.

/sarcasm
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Morocco is not sending their best.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, is this where we say that freedom of expression has consequences?

People need to be aware of their audience. If there were OPEN Muslim students in the class, the teacher KNEW the risk. (He would NOT have shown that picture if he did NOT KNOW the controversy). If the teacher did NOT know the risk, then he should NOT have been showing that picture.

People need to learn that certain people are NOT farkING AROUND when it comes to their religious beliefs. There are CRAZY people out there who WILL mess you up. That's why you have GOT TO PAY ATTENTION.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theteacher: So, is this where we say that freedom of expression has consequences?

People need to be aware of their audience. If there were OPEN Muslim students in the class, the teacher KNEW the risk. (He would NOT have shown that picture if he did NOT KNOW the controversy). If the teacher did NOT know the risk, then he should NOT have been showing that picture.

People need to learn that certain people are NOT farkING AROUND when it comes to their religious beliefs. There are CRAZY people out there who WILL mess you up. That's why you have GOT TO PAY ATTENTION.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Redlit in 3... 2... 1...


This was the least offensive headline to the Islamophiles
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know his name.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: So, is this where we say that freedom of expression has consequences?

People need to be aware of their audience. If there were OPEN Muslim students in the class, the teacher KNEW the risk. (He would NOT have shown that picture if he did NOT KNOW the controversy). If the teacher did NOT know the risk, then he should NOT have been showing that picture.

People need to learn that certain people are NOT farkING AROUND when it comes to their religious beliefs. There are CRAZY people out there who WILL mess you up. That's why you have GOT TO PAY ATTENTION


Perhaps the Religion of Peace® should join the rest of the world in the 21st century and, you know, NOT kill people for drawing a cartoon? Is that really too much to ask?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this Moe Hammond is a vain mofo
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: My sky wizard doesn't believe in your sky wizard.


Technically the same sky wizard.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beheading in France!  This is NOT a repeat from 1790.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Morocco is not sending their best.


You mean Algeria, I'm sure. There are still a lot of pissed off Algerians in France holding a grudge over the brutal colonialism France imposed not so long ago.

Ah, well- we could see what facts come out instead of speculating, but this wouldn't be Fark then.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion of Peace
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desperate and flailing Trump campaign tries to turn this into an anti-Democratic talking point in 3... 2... 1....
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phygz: BigNumber12: Redlit in 3... 2... 1...

This was the least offensive headline to the Islamophiles


It's a capital punishment to offend them
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phygz: Is that really too much to ask?


After we have purged the murderous bronze age savages who embrace a primitive, exotic middle eastern religion from our own nation And who attempt to advance it with terrorism? Not at all.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madoka Magica - Credens Justitiam with Lyrics
Youtube WqQ3hP_q7Ns
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not like there isn't a significant body of Visual depictions of Muhammad from within the Muslim community. It's not difficult to find ones drawn and used for pedagogical purposes and that make good resources for teaching and discussions of Islam.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Action Replay Nick: Desperate and flailing Trump campaign tries to turn this into an anti-Democratic talking point in 3... 2... 1....


Trump will probably use this to bash France and try a new muslim ban.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 425x269]

It's not like there isn't a significant body of Visual depictions of Muhammad from within the Muslim community. It's not difficult to find ones drawn and used for pedagogical purposes and that make good resources for teaching and discussions of Islam.


I like how they are all on fire.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Offspring - Beheaded
Youtube 8hQx2cWzwSg
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: phygz: Is that really too much to ask?

After we have purged the murderous bronze age savages who embrace a primitive, exotic middle eastern religion from our own nation And who attempt to advance it with terrorism? Not at all.


Yes, we do seem to have a problem with Witness radicals beheading people because they had a birthday party.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:
While dating a now-ex, her brother was a cop and got a call for a homicide investigation.  A human head was found in a parking lot while investigating a car accident.  Ended up being ruled a suicide.

Dude in a convertible tied a rope to a light pole, tied the other end around his neck, and floored it. That was years ago and I still can't come up with an appropriate reaction.
/CSB
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: phygz: Is that really too much to ask?

After we have purged the murderous bronze age savages who embrace a primitive, exotic middle eastern religion from our own nation And who attempt to advance it with terrorism? Not at all.


You mean the crazy lady they just had hearings about confirming to the Supreme Court?

Everything you need to know about Christianity you can learn from pictures of the OKC bombing.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: So, is this where we say that freedom of expression has consequences?

People need to be aware of their audience. If there were OPEN Muslim students in the class, the teacher KNEW the risk. (He would NOT have shown that picture if he did NOT KNOW the controversy). If the teacher did NOT know the risk, then he should NOT have been showing that picture.

People need to learn that certain people are NOT farkING AROUND when it comes to their religious beliefs. There are CRAZY people out there who WILL mess you up. That's why you have GOT TO PAY ATTENTION.


Are...are you serious?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we could start setting up traps for fundies. Cross the religion then wait in a trap and weed out so many violent believers. Do it to the Nazis too.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: theteacher: So, is this where we say that freedom of expression has consequences?

People need to be aware of their audience. If there were OPEN Muslim students in the class, the teacher KNEW the risk. (He would NOT have shown that picture if he did NOT KNOW the controversy). If the teacher did NOT know the risk, then he should NOT have been showing that picture.

People need to learn that certain people are NOT farkING AROUND when it comes to their religious beliefs. There are CRAZY people out there who WILL mess you up. That's why you have GOT TO PAY ATTENTION.

Are...are you serious?


cdn.jsdelivr.netView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: So, is this where we say that freedom of expression has consequences?

People need to be aware of their audience. If there were OPEN Muslim students in the class, the teacher KNEW the risk. (He would NOT have shown that picture if he did NOT KNOW the controversy). If the teacher did NOT know the risk, then he should NOT have been showing that picture.

People need to learn that certain people are NOT farkING AROUND when it comes to their religious beliefs. There are CRAZY people out there who WILL mess you up. That's why you have GOT TO PAY ATTENTION.


Those who smarted this crap believe murder for offending people is okay.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 425x269]

It's not like there isn't a significant body of Visual depictions of Muhammad from within the Muslim community. It's not difficult to find ones drawn and used for pedagogical purposes and that make good resources for teaching and discussions of Islam.


Those are super Saiyans, not Muhammad.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...  what was with the airsoft gun?  Did they check to see if the decapitated head also had an eye shot out?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Redlit in 3... 2... 1...


Sorry your conservative feeling of oppression didn't come true.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phygz: theteacher: So, is this where we say that freedom of expression has consequences?

People need to be aware of their audience. If there were OPEN Muslim students in the class, the teacher KNEW the risk. (He would NOT have shown that picture if he did NOT KNOW the controversy). If the teacher did NOT know the risk, then he should NOT have been showing that picture.

People need to learn that certain people are NOT farkING AROUND when it comes to their religious beliefs. There are CRAZY people out there who WILL mess you up. That's why you have GOT TO PAY ATTENTION

Perhaps the Religion of Peace® should join the rest of the world in the 21st century and, you know, NOT kill people for drawing a cartoon? Is that really too much to ask?


Based on this story, apparently it is.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: theteacher: So, is this where we say that freedom of expression has consequences?

People need to be aware of their audience. If there were OPEN Muslim students in the class, the teacher KNEW the risk. (He would NOT have shown that picture if he did NOT KNOW the controversy). If the teacher did NOT know the risk, then he should NOT have been showing that picture.

People need to learn that certain people are NOT farkING AROUND when it comes to their religious beliefs. There are CRAZY people out there who WILL mess you up. That's why you have GOT TO PAY ATTENTION.

Those who smarted this crap believe murder for offending people is okay.


It's okay when brown people do it.
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: People need to be aware of their audience...


You might want to look at the smart / funny ratio on your comment.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: Somacandra: [Fark user image image 425x269]

It's not like there isn't a significant body of Visual depictions of Muhammad from within the Muslim community. It's not difficult to find ones drawn and used for pedagogical purposes and that make good resources for teaching and discussions of Islam.

Those are super Saiyans, not Muhammad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: theteacher: So, is this where we say that freedom of expression has consequences?

People need to be aware of their audience. If there were OPEN Muslim students in the class, the teacher KNEW the risk. (He would NOT have shown that picture if he did NOT KNOW the controversy). If the teacher did NOT know the risk, then he should NOT have been showing that picture.

People need to learn that certain people are NOT farkING AROUND when it comes to their religious beliefs. There are CRAZY people out there who WILL mess you up. That's why you have GOT TO PAY ATTENTION.

[Fark user image 482x200]


I'm stuck on the idea of Closet Muslims.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France is a secular society.  If you choose not to want to be in that environment, there are any number of countries in the world that more closely conform to your belief system, or use the elective process to have your viewpoints adopted as the mainstream. You do not have the right to go through life without offense.  If your are offended, that does not give you the right to physically act on the individual who offended you.  If your deity is so damaged by having his/her/it's image displayed, then maybe, just maybe, your deity isn't exactly as all powerful as you believe they are.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phygz: Perhaps the Religion of Peace® should join the rest of the world in the 21st century and, you know, NOT kill people for drawing a cartoon? Is that really too much to ask?



Religion of Peace® does not even acknowledge that this is the 21st century, so...
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phygz: jso2897: phygz: Is that really too much to ask?

After we have purged the murderous bronze age savages who embrace a primitive, exotic middle eastern religion from our own nation And who attempt to advance it with terrorism? Not at all.

Yes, we do seem to have a problem with Witness radicals beheading people because they had a birthday party.


You just go ahead an pretend that the Klan isn't a group that strongly identifies as Christian.
 
Pichu0102 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police shot a headless man to death? Was he riding a horse?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: phygz: Is that really too much to ask?

After we have purged the murderous bronze age savages who embrace a primitive, exotic middle eastern religion from our own nation And who attempt to advance it with terrorism? Not at all.


Sounds like whataboutism.
 
