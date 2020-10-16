 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   That tolling you hear is for controversial radio personality Wendy Bell's career, after she alarmed her listeners this summer by chiming in that park rangers should shoot protesters on sight. What a ding-a-ling   (wpxi.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's so controversial that I'd never even heard of her before reading this headline, and by the time I post this I will have already forgotten her name.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's been fired before for similar: https://www.post-gazette.com/ae/tv-ra​d​io/2017/02/17/Are-people-craving-good-​news-Former-WTAE-Pittsburgh-anchor-Wen​dy-Bell-is-positive-the-answer-is-yes/​stories/201702190037
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Followed her career at WTAE. It's like she got hit in the coont with a brick and suddenly was pissed at the planet Earth. The hate she has been spewing is jaw dropping, considering the circumstances.

/husband is a cardiologist at UPMC Shadyside
 
booger42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is really a bellend?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now she'll have plenty of time write her manifesto.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's no Jack Bogut

Start your heart, eat a Farkleberry tart and tear the world apart.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protecting statues honoring racists is more important than human lives.
Pro-life!
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She's local controversial, not national.

She's also proof that cancelling is bullshiat, because she got fired for being stupid before and ended up on drive time on the most powerful radio signal in the country to spew her hate-filled horseshiat
 
Tranquil Hegemony [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody:
Me: I know a long word that means the sound a bell makes
Nobody:
Me:
Nobody:
Me: It's tintinnabulation
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Poe would be proud of you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"My easy solution for the park rangers and hopefully snipers who are going to be watching for this is to shoot on sight."

I'm fairly certain that most park rangers don't get into that line of work in order to murder people to assuage your hurt feelings.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hello!  Hello!  Your Bogut says Hello!

I used to listen to KDKA radio a LOT as a kid (I was weird, and I am now on Fark...are you really surprised?

This woman is certifiably insane,

/I miss Bob Logue
 
dittybopper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have no idea who Wendy Bell is, but I'm picturing the love child of Art Bell and Sister Wendy....

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
secure.i.telegraph.co.ukView Full Size



/I'd watch that porn.
//Don't you judge me!
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Eh, she's no worse than fatty Fred Honsberger
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Picture your typical Fox News female talking head, but not talented or attractive enough to make it out of Pittsburgh
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bell was let go from her position with WTAE-TV in 2016 after making comments on social media regarding a shooting at a backyard barbecue that left 5 people dead.

Way to do due diligence, KDKA.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

It's not about due diligence. There's no way they hired her not knowing she was a right wing maniac
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
With that attitude toward humanity, good riddance.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

/now a Chief
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: With that attitude toward humanity, good riddance.


Eh, she'll probably fail upwards again. The media can't resist people like her
 
dittybopper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Is there ugly people bumping uglies involved?   'Cause otherwise, I've got more important things rub one out about.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So the Constitution just isn't a thing any more? I wish someone had told me.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wendy, Wendy what went wrong? Hurt so bad...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some people sure are terrified of the First Amendment.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Two men described by prosecutors as suspects in the March 9 Wilkinsburg deadly ambush shootings continue to be held in the Allegheny County Jail, but on charges in an unrelated drug case that dates to 2013.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
LO, whatever you say Hot Take Wendy:  https://www.pghcitypaper.com/​pittsburg​h/wendy-bell-compares-those-against-go​v-wolfs-coronavirus-orders-to-people-k​illed-in-benghazi-attacks/Content?oid=​17195611

Despite a recent pollshowing only 17% percent of Pennsylvanians think the social distance orders are too strict, and 59% of Pennsylvanians approving of Wolf's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell still managed to claim the opposite during an April 24 broadcast of her show on KDKA Radio.

In fact, she went as far as to claim that Pennsylvanians are victims under Wolf's orders and said that those who disagree with the closures are like the victims of the Benghazi attacks of 2012.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WLW will take her.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sorry, I've missed the joke. Should I know who that is?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Something's broken in her head. Not sure what, exactly. A postmortem examination of her brain tissue would be enlightening.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

She was local controversial, who's is why she was never picked up in larger media markets.

Many years ago, my wife worked in a daycare Wendy Bell's kids attended. She was a Karen, but this is before mobile phones with cameras. If those were available then, Bell definitely would have gone viral nationally.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I don't remember The Hons being that bad...though when the station picked up Rush Limbaugh and he seemed inclined to come down to that level.

/I miss Mike Pintek
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sorry, I've missed the joke. Should I know who that is?


Sure, you've heard of "Poe's Law", right?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Something's broken in her head. Not sure what, exactly. A postmortem examination of her brain tissue would be enlightening.


I think you'll find that, done right, pre-mortem brain tissue examination can be more informative.  Or at least entertaining.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I guess you're right. Bad publicity is still publicity.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size



MMMMmmmmm,  Po slaw.......
 
smunns
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is how the "tolerant" left handles other people's opinions
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's horrible. The park rangers should issue hunting permits. Why let them have all the fun.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Yeah.

And I think the meanest thing, or closest to threatening thing anyone's said here yet was me joking, implying that her head should be examined while still alive.

I did a quick scan of the thread, and other than my comment, really only see people predicting that her career is not over and indicating that maybe she's not a really nice person.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Oh, fark off, biatch.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ah, nice and subtle, thanks for the hint 👍
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

In radio getting fired is good for your resume
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Apparently you shan't ambulate to his nation of Syldavia.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I'm partial to the 100-meter mosey if I can choose.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oh, it's still a thing.

Unfortunately it's a thing that people who've read it and care about it worry about being destroyed by other people who carry it around in their pockets like a little badge.
 
