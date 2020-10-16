 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Looks like Drew's not the only person to delete a Tab   (kiro7.com)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeezus, Tab was still available?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance. Worst soda I've ever tasted in my life. When I was a kid I used to go to my grandparent's place to stay in the summer for a week or the weekend and the only soda they had was Tab. Blech.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
hoty
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's already a whole thread on this today in both the Food TaB and Business TaB, so why not the Main TaB?
 
Archy Medes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: There's already a whole thread on this today in both the Food TaB and Business TaB, so why not the Main TaB?


Too good a headline to let it go flat
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/oblig, McFly
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Since Obesity and Diabetus are two magnets for the Rona, it just makes sense to shy away from the diet drinks by the largest producer of sugar beverages in the universe.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gimme a Pepsi Free
Youtube UJb-czNC_ls
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jchic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: Good riddance. Worst soda I've ever tasted in my life. When I was a kid I used to go to my grandparent's place to stay in the summer for a week or the weekend and the only soda they had was Tab. Blech.


My grandmother was the only person I know to actually drink that crap on purpose.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Jeezus, Tab was still available?


No my son, he was a Coke man

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An interesting footnote, I was looking up the history of Crystal Pepsi some weeks back and discovered that it Coca Cola released a clear version of Tab that intentionally tasted bad and with misleading marketing just to sour the market for clear cola. And it worked!

Of course, they used Tab to do this because who cares if Tab sucks? And Coca Cola certainly wasn't going to injury their flagship brand.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Jeezus, Tab was still available?


I read about hipsters adopting it a few years back, because of course they did.

/thought it was already kind of outdated by the time they mentioned it in Back to the Future, 30+ years ago
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: Good riddance. Worst soda I've ever tasted in my life. When I was a kid I used to go to my grandparent's place to stay in the summer for a week or the weekend and the only soda they had was Tab. Blech.


Really, no Fresca on the menu?
 
hagopiar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr.Fey: There's already a whole thread on this today in both the Food TaB and Business TaB, so why not the Main TaB?


I was wondering how I missed the first run of this that it got a Repeat tag. That would explain it. Shocked it's not a duplicate from drunk admins on Friday afternoon...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.