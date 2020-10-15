 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Old: Withholding disaster aid for CA wildfires. New: Withholding FDNY health money   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure all the NY firefighters Donnie is screwing over will vote for him again.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could REALLY swing NY to go blue this election year.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, basically like anyone else the government withholds money from?

"The IRS seized my tax refund! I NEED THAT MONEY!"

Uh, but you owe it to them somewhere else...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When did Denis Leary turn into someone's aunt?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This abusive relationship tactic isn't really going to work for people.  Most people aren't this dumb.

Its blatantly obvious who is withholding the money, so when he swoops in to save the day to look like a hero we know he was the villain too.

I know his base will eat it up, but it's still pretty obvious to everyone else.

Same shiat they're doing with covid relief package.

If he wins he will swoop in and release more than democrats to try to win hearts and minds, but fark all the people who lost their housing because they couldn't pay bills in the interim right?

We know who is doing it and why.

If you're stupid enough to fall for it you shouldn't be able to vote...

Period.
 
mindset zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And now Trump change his mind and decided to give aid to California. I lost count how many times he has done crap like that. What a complete piece of shiat.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why do they hate America?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mindset zero: And now Trump change his mind and decided to give aid to California. I lost count how many times he has done crap like that. What a complete piece of shiat.


Too late. I think California plans on voting Democrat now.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Pretty sure all the NY firefighters Donnie is screwing over will vote for him again.


That's known as the bootlicker's dilemma.
 
whitroth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: So, basically like anyone else the government withholds money from?

"The IRS seized my tax refund! I NEED THAT MONEY!"

Uh, but you owe it to them somewhere else...


Garbage. New York gets far less money back from the Feds than it pays. What state are you in, taker?
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the US government farking over FDNY is not something new.
 
