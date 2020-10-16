 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is Global Cat Day, a day frowned on by Interstellar Cat and Universe Cat   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
21
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

293 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Transdimensional cat superimposes your shenanigans and relinquishes permanence in favor of existential fluidity.
godmama.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

[Knocks potted plant off table for good measure, anyway]
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a cat from around the globe - Croatia

Fark user imageView Full Size


And France

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wednesday wishes everyone a Happy Global Cat Day 😺
 
Fubar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Triangle cat hates Universe cat.
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Orca manspreading on worldcatday
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ceiling cat still OK though.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Be Excellent to Each Other!"
Fark user imageView Full Size


this is my rescue kitten Dyn a few weeks ago getting laser wound therapy on his foot.
at the start of September there was a large cluster of women and children standing around a car making a racket...turns out Dyn who was maybe 6 weeks old at the time was hiding under a car and injured but no one could reach him... I could cuz I'm freakishly tall.
anyways...he had been injured by probably a car and had severe road rash on his left back foot/paw. 90/95% of the skin on the bottom of his foot was gone ( the term used by the vet was "de-gloved" and it was pretty horrific)
so I rushed him to the vet, and there was some question if the leg could be saved or not. 
after a month and a half of bandage changes, vet visists, antibiotics and some laser therapy (stimulates blood flow/healing) we saved his leg. he now no longer has to be bandaged and despite having a bit of a weird looking foot (only one toe pad remains) and a bit of a limp he is doing amazing.
 
1funguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like a BS excuse for another Caturday this week...

Signed
All the sparrows flying south for winter.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm being told "Human, stop working. I require head scratches."

Also, on the topic of the world and cats:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Long Cat scoffs at you all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP daRog
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What an interstellar cat might look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: Long Cat scoffs at you all.

[Fark user image image 426x1068][Fark user image image 24x24]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068][Fark user image image 24x24]
[Fark user image image 426x1068][Fark user image image 24x24]
[Fark user image image 426x1068][Fark user image image 24x24]
[Fark user image image 426x1068][Fark user image image 24x24]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1082]

/RIP daRog


That post deserves a badge.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My kitty, observing from the stairs
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In  my house every day is Global Cat Day. Even though last night the cat urped all over the carpet and I had to clean it up.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This Caturday will be spent with the small black furry tornado that is my mums cat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Yamaneko2: Altimus Prime: Long Cat scoffs at you all.

[Fark user image image 426x1068][Fark user image image 24x24]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068][Fark user image image 24x24]
[Fark user image image 426x1068][Fark user image image 24x24]
[Fark user image image 426x1068][Fark user image image 24x24]
[Fark user image image 426x1068][Fark user image image 24x24]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1068]
[Fark user image image 426x1082]

/RIP daRog

That post deserves a badge.


It has one --  sadly it's Beyond Fark.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

litespeed74: [Fark user image image 850x862]Orca manspreading on worldcatday


'Sup!
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stratohead: "Be Excellent to Each Other!"
[Fark user image image 850x1133]

this is my rescue kitten Dyn a few weeks ago getting laser wound therapy on his foot.
at the start of September there was a large cluster of women and children standing around a car making a racket...turns out Dyn who was maybe 6 weeks old at the time was hiding under a car and injured but no one could reach him... I could cuz I'm freakishly tall.
anyways...he had been injured by probably a car and had severe road rash on his left back foot/paw. 90/95% of the skin on the bottom of his foot was gone ( the term used by the vet was "de-gloved" and it was pretty horrific)
so I rushed him to the vet, and there was some question if the leg could be saved or not. 
after a month and a half of bandage changes, vet visists, antibiotics and some laser therapy (stimulates blood flow/healing) we saved his leg. he now no longer has to be bandaged and despite having a bit of a weird looking foot (only one toe pad remains) and a bit of a limp he is doing amazing.


Thank you for saving Dyn!  Pretty cool shades!
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hai guise. Who's annexing the Sudetenland today?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.