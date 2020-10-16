 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   More incidents of police doing stupid things: Glasgow cops come to the aid of a stupid drunk yob who plunges to the ground from high up on statue of Queen Victoria   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That looked more like cops doing regular cop things.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They warned me I could find the video distressing... is chuckling a sign of distress?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fecking glesga neds
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a "law of gravity" joke in here somewhere.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone needs to give those yobs an ASBO. That's what boffins say anyway.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lob a yob?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Look, this feels strange to type but it's about British police so here goes: Exactly what did the coppers do that was the stupid thing?

Maybe I need to step away from the keyboard for a while. I feel like I'm really overthinking this one.
 
functionisalwaystaken [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can I get a Venn diagram in yobs and chavs?
Are all yobs chavs?  Are all chavs yobs?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The statue must not have been amused.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm going to try to use "horror fall" and "horror moment" in my everyday life more often.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Look, this feels strange to type but it's about British police so here goes: Exactly what did the coppers do that was the stupid thing?

Maybe I need to step away from the keyboard for a while. I feel like I'm really overthinking this one.


Maybe it was an American cop that wrote the headline and he was commenting on how they were trying to save him instead of just shooting him off the statue?
 
