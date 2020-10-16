 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Cool home available in no-reserve auction. That means any bid, right? Hey, you might get lucky   (youtube.com) divider line
25
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

1172 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Comes with a wine cellar... and a winery.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
19 bathrooms.   Might take some time to complete a full #2 test on every shiatter.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bet it smells of elderberries.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1) Anyone else wondering how much of a b*tch that must be to heat?
b) Dibs on the Tower!
iii) With all the effort they put into that video, someone couldn't take five seconds and smooth the lumps out of the bedspread?
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is it haunted?  Built on an old burial ground?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: 1) Anyone else wondering how much of a b*tch that must be to heat?
b) Dibs on the Tower!
iii) With all the effort they put into that video, someone couldn't take five seconds and smooth the lumps out of the bedspread?


Castles and Manor houses of that size are ruinously expensive to maintain. More than one titled family has been bankrupt just trying to maintain the family estate. One estimate that came up in a google search was roughly $5-10k/month in maintenance.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Didn't we do this already?

You might be able to afford to buy a castle. You won't be able to afford to own a castle.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've clearly been on Fark way too long...

To contact Ali Fakhry at Concierge Auctions call: +33 06 07 90 90 56

Read that as 'Farky'
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: Is it haunted?  Built on an old burial ground?


Haunted, I think. In the video, one of the doors swung open but no one was there!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: 19 bathrooms.   Might take some time to complete a full #2 test on every shiatter.


Don't be crude.

It's France, and the correct word is "shiatteur", or the plural "shiatteaux"
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: Is it haunted?  Built on an old burial ground?


Comes with a pool!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: More than one titled family has been bankrupt just trying to maintain the family estate.


In 1950s England, following tax changes, nationalisation of coal, shifting patterns of wealth, and the rapid decline in the availability of staff, a country house was being demolished every five days.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you go to the linked website, I know you will share my deep disappointment in discovering bidding is closed and has been since October 13.  That's really screwing up my Christmas gift list.
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There goes your chance -- bidding's already closed.
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: If you go to the linked website, I know you will share my deep disappointment in discovering bidding is closed and has been since October 13.  That's really screwing up my Christmas gift list.


Beat me to it!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ReasonedDiscourse: There goes your chance -- bidding's already closed.


Wish there'd be a follow-up we can easily check out at some point to see what the final bid was and if it was accepted.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bidding's closed .. Damn , and I had $40 just burning a hole in my pocket ..
 
Mr. Cat Poop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can I pick the ending where Yennifer comes to live with me?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: 1) Anyone else wondering how much of a b*tch that must be to heat?


I'd winterize at least 80% of it, close it off, and just live in the remaining part.

/ I would absolutely use the unheated "mothballed" parts of the castle for parties.
// It'd be the best Murder in the Dark space ever.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't afford the outwraageouss accent in France, let alone $200k/year for upkeep.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: markie_farkie: 19 bathrooms.   Might take some time to complete a full #2 test on every shiatter.


Don't be crude.

It's France, and the correct word is "shiatteur", or the plural "shiatteaux"


Trône d'excréments
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Didn't we do this already?

You might be able to afford to buy a castle. You won't be able to afford to own a castle.


If someone can afford to be a medieval castle on a whim because they saw a Youtube video, there's a good chance they can swing the maintenance costs, I would imagine.
 
con_fuse9
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not sure if I want to downsize.  But why not!
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: robodog: More than one titled family has been bankrupt just trying to maintain the family estate.

In 1950s England, following tax changes, nationalisation of coal, shifting patterns of wealth, and the rapid decline in the availability of staff, a country house was being demolished every five days.


Damn, that's one farking resilient country house.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.