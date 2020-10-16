 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Man pleads guilty to two charges related to attempting to bomb synogogue, creep out mugshot photographer for life   (kdvr.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 1:20 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He brought a copy of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" with him, displayed a Nazi armband and appeared animated on the drive to the motel

He's like the guy who shows up with a bag full of Zima and condoms for his first date with a 14 year old.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to obstruct free exercise of religion and one county of attempting to maliciously damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

An entire county?  Mein Gott!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks a bit like Mengele.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought he shot himself in the face in Full Metal Jacket...
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
theres evil behind those eyes, pure unadulterated evil.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poor Colin..
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I wish the Holocaust really did happen ... they need to die,"

That's an enormous amount of wrong packed into a very short sentence.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't worry prison will be fine for him. He'll have hero status with all of the arian folks in the joint.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When it begins, you will hear the sound of children screaming - as though from a great distance. A smoking orb of nothing will grow above your bed, and from it will emerge a thousand starving crows. As I slip through the widening maw in my new form, you will catch only a glimpse of my radiance before you are incinerated. Then as tears of bubbling pitch stream down my face, my dark work will begin. I will open one of my six mouths, and I will sing the song that ends the Earth.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Don't worry prison will be fine for him. He'll have hero status with all of the arian folks in the joint.


They closed Alcatraz, and he is long dead anyway.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jso2897: When it begins, you will hear the sound of children screaming - as though from a great distance. A smoking orb of nothing will grow above your bed, and from it will emerge a thousand starving crows. As I slip through the widening maw in my new form, you will catch only a glimpse of my radiance before you are incinerated. Then as tears of bubbling pitch stream down my face, my dark work will begin. I will open one of my six mouths, and I will sing the song that ends the Earth.


Okay, Tycho
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.