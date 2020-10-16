 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   128 firearms, several thousand rounds of ammunition, and more than 40,000 bags of heroin and a kilo of crack cocaine. Sounds like a party   (wcax.com) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I call that a pretty good weekend in Vegas!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inspirobot! https://inspirobot.me/
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Blues Brothers added Hunter S. Thompson to their lineup.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
PERSONAL USE, I said!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
img-comment-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love how that article just throws Springfield, MA under the bus like a b*tch.

Stupid Springfield.
 
dammitbobby [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What?! No meth?!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She throws in domestic violence talk
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder how much of that stuff the FBI sold them in the first place.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She throws in domestic violence talking points at the end...wonder if this operation was paid for with a domestic violence prevention grant, or something. It's an important topic, but it's hard to understand why that was the capstone in  the article...
 
GodComplex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Greeeeaaattt. Looks like I need to find a new supplier.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Proud Boys really need to start sporting a lower profile.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They took are GUNZ!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
News reports suggest that the ammo is more valuable than the heroin or coke.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Heck, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas Madison with all that stuff.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [img-comment-fun.9cache.com image 550x309]


It was originally supposed to be a good weekend in Dallas, but JFK had to get in the way of a bullet and ruin the line.
 
