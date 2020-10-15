 Skip to content
(Journal News)   Metro North rolls out COVID-killing train air purifiers. Still no cure for that vomit smell that's been there since St. Patrick's Day 2007   (lohud.com)
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering if it was gonna be UV-C robots that do an after hours disinfectant run through the train. If I was marketing those, I'd be tempted to license some BBC IP and have them saying "EXTERMINATE! EXTERMINATE!"
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is good news, provided they really can do what they're saying they can do.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good for them.
I've traveled on Metro North for years.
Never noticed vomit smell.
On the other hand, I make it a point to avoid NYC on St Patrick's Day (Tartan week is fine, though).
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I was wondering if it was gonna be UV-C robots that do an after hours disinfectant run through the train. If I was marketing those, I'd be tempted to license some BBC IP and have them saying "EXTERMINATE! EXTERMINATE!"


Fark user imageView Full Size


that's one way to enforce mask and social distancing rules
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here's a little more about the filtration system from the company's website. I can't tell enough to judge it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
you might want to turn that down a bit...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schecter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
little weird to have a pic of the guy touting air purifiers wearing a mask.

jes sayin'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the drug corporations don't save us, im sure the machines will. I also bet there's a cure for Covid-19 buried under the antarctic ice.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, I get that a COVID-killing train might be a tad extreme, but why would we purify it?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Of course Metro-North gets nice stuff before the LIRR.
Metro North carries a lot more White collar and wealthy commuters than the LIRR.
 
