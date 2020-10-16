 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ungrateful python attempts to eat lady who rescued it. Of course it's in Australia   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Scary  
17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The was a warning
Al Wilson - The snake
Youtube ULx9k2QkL94
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ungrateful Python also describes my coding prowess.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have used C#.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/penis joke
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandson "mistakenly" released a garter snake in our house two days ago. I can't wait until we find that cute little snook.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australian pythons?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone call for 24in Pythons?

Hulk Hogan 1985 Oakland Promo
Youtube nAWpmJGQxBA
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grateful Pythons is the name of my jam-influenced Slash's Snakepit cover band.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The problem is Python. While flexible, it isn't as friendly as something like Perl or Go.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I went ahead and jumped into the ick that is a Daily Fail article. Subby's headline is accurate... in describing what the Fail claims. However, nowhere in the article does it back up the Fail's claim that the snake was going to eat the lady. It wasn't big enough. It wrapped around her lower leg. It was obviously scared. It was all around a stupid article by a stupid media outlet, teeing up... not so stupid jokes.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was pissed she took it's snack away. That cat had not cornered it.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wait, the python was afraid of the cat but not the much larger hairless mammal?
 
fredsnake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
was not trying to eat her
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: I went ahead and jumped into the ick that is a Daily Fail article. Subby's headline is accurate... in describing what the Fail claims. However, nowhere in the article does it back up the Fail's claim that the snake was going to eat the lady. It wasn't big enough. It wrapped around her lower leg. It was obviously scared. It was all around a stupid article by a stupid media outlet, teeing up... not so stupid jokes.


It was GIANT! Three Metres! Roughly 2½ times the length of Rhode Island.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fredsnake: was not trying to eat her


trying to impregnate her?
 
Darwins Point-ed Stick [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: The was a warning
[YouTube video: Al Wilson - The snake]


First thing I thought of.

Came here, leaving satisfied.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

