 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Look, you're already using Zoom for work, school, church, even family get-togethers. So it's not that big a leap to using it for strip clubs, right?   (cnbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 16 Oct 2020 at 11:35 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if someone Zoom-bombs the strip tease with a lecture on quantum mechanics?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regarding the headline, I gather there's already a saturated market of screen-delivered adult content, both prerecorded and live, where the on-screen performers have more agency over what's going on than what strip-clubs normally provide.  The performers have little incentive to work within the framework of a strip-club when they can skip the club and go directly to the patrons with better terms than the strip-club offers.

Regarding Zoom's intent to offer paid events, this isn't a surprise.  There has already been a desire to do this on the part of event planners, integrating the payment for private paid events is a no-brainer.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cam girls have been around longer than covid.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It already exists. Its called OnlyFans
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Too bad there isn't an AO setting for Twitch. The money people would be making would be crazypants. The downside being that professional strippers would have to compete with college girls who were taking pole dancing lessons before COVID.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 can a zoom call get a former MMA fighter turned stripper to squirt boob milk in my friends face for 5 bucks ?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
these guys were way ahead of the game

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I feel a little bad making money off this whole situation, but ZM has been one of my better pandemic stock investments that I grabbed back in late March.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xcott: But what if someone Zoom-bombs the strip tease with a lecture on quantum mechanics?


Then be both aroused and informed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But how will the stripper kick over my beer and secrete stripper dust that only my wife can find?

And if she starts sobbing about rent, can I just mute her?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The suggestion of a Zoom session with some SEO consultants to discuss improving SEO results killed that consultation yesterday.

An Early Pandemic Zoom session with family was a drunkenly irritating farce.

Until this morning, I'd never heard of OnlyFans.

Glad to hear somebody is making some money from ZM but, in general, f*ck Zoom.  Good to do that while money still has some value and our hypoxic republic gasps and limps along to its demise [or its very, very drastic and ongoing revisions, at least.]
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People pay for porn?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Isn't....isn't that just porn?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

alechemist: Xcott: But what if someone Zoom-bombs the strip tease with a lecture on quantum mechanics?

Then be both aroused and informed.


I've got the weirdest Heisen-Boner right now
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.