If you have an extra $250,000 kicking around, you can buy Hitler's bar from his personal yacht
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and turn it into a public urinal in Germany
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: and turn it into a public urinal in Germany


Antarctica, so that anyone who cares enough to try to use it also gets their dick frozen off.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will buy it and put it in Mar-a-lago, where it will only serve white food and drink. It's speciality will be White Russians. ("So good you'd commit treason to get one", Donald Trump)
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the smaller version...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If I had that as extra money, I'd buy it and burn it for YouTube donations to the Holocaust museum.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
'cool' tag? set it on fire.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
talk about some negative "chi"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It is history hopefully a holocaust museum gets it. So many died. We get mad when China wanted to deny Genghis Khan exhibit the. French are putting on. Everyone in both sides of my family we in that war. I won't forget it.
 
Fissile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll bet they never served vodka, gin or bourbon...specially vodka.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"You Don't Deserve No Hitler's Bar!"
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Reasonably well stocked, but no juice...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blatz514: I like the smaller version...

[Fark user image 640x360]


i have seen this movie recently. what was it? laurence of arabia? bridge too far?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How did it find it's way from Australia to "rural Maryland"?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Reasonably well stocked, but no juice...


It has been eliminated.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hmm. Hitler may have been tweaking on meth 24/7 but he also was a teetotaler. Guess he felt compelled to offer his guests drinks anyway?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't forget he didn't drink and Trump doesn't drink, so they have that in common. Trump doesn't like dogs though, so he'd probably be worse than Hitler if allowed.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: blatz514: I like the smaller version...

[Fark user image 640x360]

i have seen this movie recently. what was it? laurence of arabia? bridge too far?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I feel like there's a Mel Gibson joke here but I can't quite make one.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nothing from the allied side?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Apparently he hated alcohol, so maybe it's best to buy it and drink at it as much as possible...?

In any case, it would be a super cool bar if not for the whole hitler thing.
 
deanis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stephen Miller set to be the high bidder
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size


WHAT HITLER'S BARR MIGHT LOOK LIKE.


Yes, I am mocking your politics.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Apparently he hated alcohol, so maybe it's best to buy it and drink at it as much as possible...?

In any case, it would be a super cool bar if not for the whole hitler thing.


He was also prone to seasickness, so I doubt he spent much time on the yacht anyway.

In fact, it seems like he only took one voyage on it, and even before the war, it was mostly used for non-yachtly military duties like training for the Kriegsmarine, and state visits by Nazi officials other than Hitler.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_​a​viso_Grille
 
