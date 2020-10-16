 Skip to content
(Jamaica-Star)   Protip: Maybe don't carry $85,000 in cash in your pants pocket when you utilize the services of a prostitute   (jamaica-star.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"yeah and she stole my $85 $850 $8500 $85000 $850000!  nah that's too unbelievable, let's go back to the $85000"
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "yeah and she stole my $85 $850 $8500 $85000 $850000!  nah that's too unbelievable, let's go back to the $85000"


That would be a good plan if cops 1) believe it b) Hookers stealing John's money, was a top priority.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bad idea to tangle with a Jamaican prostitute, you'll be lucky to come out of it alive.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Bad idea to tangle with a Jamaican prostitute, you'll be lucky to come out of it alive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have asked for the girlfriend experience
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
With helpful article pic of what $5,000 prostitutes most certainly DO NOT LOOK LIKE!

//or so I've heard
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why offer anyone $5000 for anything?  They'll take much less
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is that in real dollars?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Curious; when is it appropriate to carry $85,000 cash money in your pants pocket?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ahh Jamaican money, so it was only a few hundred bucks.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In Jamaica, so I'm assuming Jamaican dollars... so $5000 is about $35 USD and $85,000 is about $590 USD... probably more cash than most people would be carrying around, but there have been times in my life when I've had more than that on me... though, not while visiting a prostitute to be fair
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Curt Blizzah: Why offer anyone $5000 for anything?  They'll take much less


FTFA: she deemed the money to be insufficient.

Apparently not
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
$5,000 for a hooker in Jamaica??? cough bullshiat cough.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Must've been a big farking pocket.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: With helpful article pic of what $5,000 prostitutes most certainly DO NOT LOOK LIKE!

//or so I've heard


$35 prostitute when exchange rate is taken into account
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Curious; when is it appropriate to carry $85,000 cash money in your pants pocket?


Was wondering HOW you'd even do that at first, but it seems they issue $1000 and $5000 bills in Jamaica.  At least semi-plausible that it'd even fit in a pocket or two.

/approximately $59000 converted to U.S. dollars
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

miscreant: In Jamaica, so I'm assuming Jamaican dollars... so $5000 is about $35 USD and $85,000 is about $590 USD... probably more cash than most people would be carrying around, but there have been times in my life when I've had more than that on me... though, not while visiting a prostitute to be fair


Jamaican dollar runs about 70% of a U.S. dollar
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Curt Blizzah: Why offer anyone $5000 for anything?  They'll take much less


i've never paid a hooker more than a hundred bucks.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
85k in cash in a pants pocket?

Must have been wearing JNCOs or something.
dancemusicnw.comView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The headline made me think "Meh, idiot should have known better" until I actually read the article and saw that he was shot.  She needs to get locked up for a decade or two.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Couldn't get his car out of second gear?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Could have been a bit worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I remember when Fark's favorite lottery winner reported losing $545k (recovered) from his truck outside of a strip bar.
Then $200k
And another $100 from the car parked in front of his house.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: miscreant: In Jamaica, so I'm assuming Jamaican dollars... so $5000 is about $35 USD and $85,000 is about $590 USD... probably more cash than most people would be carrying around, but there have been times in my life when I've had more than that on me... though, not while visiting a prostitute to be fair

Jamaican dollar runs about 70% of a U.S. dollar


You're off by two orders of magnitude. Current exchange rate today is: 1 Jamaican Dollar equals
0.0069 United States Dollar. It's about 70% of a penny.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: miscreant: In Jamaica, so I'm assuming Jamaican dollars... so $5000 is about $35 USD and $85,000 is about $590 USD... probably more cash than most people would be carrying around, but there have been times in my life when I've had more than that on me... though, not while visiting a prostitute to be fair

Jamaican dollar runs about 70% of a U.S. dollar


Not according to Google or DuckDuckGo. It's 0.7% of the US Dollar. You're off by a factor of 100.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The man, 40, agreed to meet at a guest house where he reportedly offered the prostitute $5,000. "
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For reference:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/googled it for you
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

miscreant: SpocksEars: With helpful article pic of what $5,000 prostitutes most certainly DO NOT LOOK LIKE!

//or so I've heard

$35 prostitute when exchange rate is taken into account


Miscreant appears to be correct here...
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hoblit: Curious; when is it appropriate to carry $85,000 cash money in your pants pocket?


When you're in Jamaica and the equivalent in American dollars is less than 600
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The man, 40, agreed to meet at a guest house where he reportedly offered the prostitute $5,000. "

if that's jamacian dollars, he offered her 35 bucks american


/lmao
 
