(Kent Online)   Petition started to name unwanted post-Brexit Truck clearance facility after Nigel Farage. Suggestion is 'Farage's Garage'. But surely my fellow Farkers can come up with something much more amusing & appropriate   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nigel's Folly.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Britain, so something like Nigel's Berk.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuck's Hold
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We always making plans for Nigel.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't try to make Nigel a law, son.

/she's so talented
 
pup.socket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Brexit Parking Lot
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
F##KYTOWN

And I didn't say "funk".
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Twitham is nice.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Farage McFarageface
 
Epoch_Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nigel's Lonely Car Hole
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Suggestion is 'Farage's Garage'.


I believe Nigel pronounces his surname as Fah-RAHJ. In England, 'garage' is pronounced GARE-ahj.

That's not quite the rhyming coup you envisioned, stubmitter.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who?
Fark user imageView Full Size


oh, that guy.  Call the place "Skimmington ride end"
 
chawco
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nigels Pitts stop.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whorey Torry Migratory Lorry, uh, Park
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Suggestion is 'Farage's Garage'.


I believe Nigel pronounces his surname as Fah-RAHJ. In England, 'garage' is pronounced GARE-ahj.

That's not quite the rhyming coup you envisioned, stubmitter.


I'm not quite sure what you mean.

Garage would be pronounced:

ga-RARJ - by someone posh
gararj (no emphasis) - by most southerners and a lot of the country
garridj - midlanders

To me, it's gararj/fararj. It does rhyme and scan.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Farage Exhaust Pipe Suck Start Truck Holster
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's more of a car hole.
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shining Time Station
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nigel's Unwanted Motor Park Transfer Yard.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nigel's Farrago


Who says it has to rhyme
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

