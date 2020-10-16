 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "All lives splatter" cop discovers some careers splatter   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oooh, possible termination?  A farking "internal investigation" by pig cops is farking pointless.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The police really seem to enjoy seeing American citizens get hit by cars.  Must be all the overtime pay.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My field is barren.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abolish the police and this problem stops being a problem.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brown told an investigator that when he was a child, his dad would tell him to "go play in the freeway" whenever he got mad, according to a transcript that was included in the report. The detective said he didn't make the connection between "All lives splatter" and "Black Lives Matter.


Right, and I guess he believes the swastika is a Tibetan good luck charm.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police and this problem stops being a problem.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tad_Waxpole: austerity101: Abolish the police and this problem stops being a problem.

[media2.giphy.com image 500x221] [View Full Size image _x_]


You don't have to investigate and fire police officers for being racist, evil pieces of shiat if they don't have jobs to begin with.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which of you was it?
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Brown told an investigator that when he was a child, his dad would tell him to "go play in the freeway" whenever he got mad, according to a transcript that was included in the report. The detective said he didn't make the connection between "All lives splatter" and "Black Lives Matter.


Right, and I guess he believes the swastika is a Tibetan good luck charm.


He needs to be terminated; if he can't see the connection, how did he ever qualify to be a detective?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean you can laugh at me all you want, but Medium is running a really important series of articles on police and prison abolition written by Black and Brown people, including articles by Colin Kaepernick and Angela goddamn Davis.  So if you wanna laugh at me, laugh at them, too.  See where that gets you.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
possible termination

Fark that.

Give this asshole the boot and let him box fries for a living.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Internal investigation? Lazy slap on the wrist in 3...2...1...
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: The detective said he didn't make the connection between "All lives splatter" and "Black Lives Matter.


And this guy's a farking detective.  Suuuuuuure he didn't.

So the options we have here are: "malicious and lying to investigators", or "dumber than a bag of hammers and given enormous responsibilities."
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah. Funny

Let me try:  Blue Lives Fatter

Because donuts. Hilarious. This'd kill at the Chuckle Hut

Also, the All Lives Matter dunces are on your side and you appear to be mocking them? Pick a lane, detective. You can even have two lanes. Hah, fat joke. Zing
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Brown told an investigator that when he was a child, his dad would tell him to "go play in the freeway" whenever he got mad, according to a transcript that was included in the report. The detective said he didn't make the connection between "All lives splatter" and "Black Lives Matter.


Right, and I guess he believes the swastika is a Tibetan good luck charm.


He was heartbroken after writing his epic, sweeping trilogy of books "The Lord of the Dings" only find out some SOB ripped him off 70 YEARS AGO?!
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Oooh, possible termination?  A farking "internal investigation" by pig cops is farking pointless.


That's not true. It tells you very easily who had zero friendship with their Sargent.

"After a long investigation, we found out he is buddy buddy. Nothing to see here."

"After a thorough investigation. We found out he didn't dot an I on this form 5 years ago. Sloppy bookkeeping. That's what you get for not buying my son's raffle tickets! Uh, I mean, making the police department look bad. Your fired."
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police and this problem stops being a problem.


It's not the concept of police that's the problem.  It's the fact that our police forces nationwide are corrupt, violent, unaccountable and compromised by deep ties to terrorist organizations.  We need good police.  But anyone who is involved now is complicit.  Sometimes you have to clear out the rotten wood to rebuild.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police and this problem stops being a problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And the sad thing is that you probably think this country would be better off if everyone just lived by the "honor system".
 
manunkind
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CptnSpldng: pueblonative: Brown told an investigator that when he was a child, his dad would tell him to "go play in the freeway" whenever he got mad, according to a transcript that was included in the report. The detective said he didn't make the connection between "All lives splatter" and "Black Lives Matter.


Right, and I guess he believes the swastika is a Tibetan good luck charm.

He needs to be terminated; if he can't see the connection, how did he ever qualify to be a detective?


https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-b​a​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836

Might explain how he became a cop. They're not our best and brightest.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Oooh, possible termination?  A farking "internal investigation" by pig cops is farking pointless.


"Possible Termination" is only acceptable if it means he's going to spend the rest of his days on the run from human appearing killer robots from the future that will stop at nothing until he is dead
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

manunkind: CptnSpldng: pueblonative: Brown told an investigator that when he was a child, his dad would tell him to "go play in the freeway" whenever he got mad, according to a transcript that was included in the report. The detective said he didn't make the connection between "All lives splatter" and "Black Lives Matter.


Right, and I guess he believes the swastika is a Tibetan good luck charm.

He needs to be terminated; if he can't see the connection, how did he ever qualify to be a detective?

https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-ba​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836

Might explain how he became a cop. They're not our best and brightest.


Stupid hiring policies in one town != Hiring policies in the other 19,501 towns and cities in the rest of the country

/I actually Googled to see how many incorporated towns and cities there are in the country, not that it matters
//19,502
 
Karne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope he suffers in every way possible and the humiliation of this event follows him the rest of his life.
Karma!
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mock26: austerity101: Abolish the police and this problem stops being a problem.

[Fark user image image 400x301]

And the sad thing is that you probably think this country would be better off if everyone just lived by the "honor system".


Here's what the police do. They shake down citizens for revenue. They ignore crimes by the wealthy. They suppress minorities. They instigate more violence than they prevent. After a burglary they'll sign off on a report on what was theoretically stolen but they won't go out of their way to find your stuff (unless you're friends with the Chief or the Mayor). They're fairly good on murder, cracking the case in around half the cases. Not too hard because it's almost always the spouse

We could have unarmed "traffic wardens" shaking drivers down. We could have mediators asking angry citizens why they're angry, as opposed to tear-gassing citizens. We could have accountants tallying up stolen goods. We could have unarmed detectives rounding up spouses after murders. We could have counselors trying to help crazy people as opposed to just shooting them

Glorifying a job that is mostly bureaucratic paper pushing and mostly oriented to protecting rich people's precious, precious property is silly
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Years ago KCSO had the rep of hiring the dregs of the academy no other large force would take - and it showed.

P-I had a series noting this and the discipline issues stemming from it.

/same shiat here in ABQ with BCSO
//fark you Manny
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: manunkind: CptnSpldng: pueblonative: Brown told an investigator that when he was a child, his dad would tell him to "go play in the freeway" whenever he got mad, according to a transcript that was included in the report. The detective said he didn't make the connection between "All lives splatter" and "Black Lives Matter.


Right, and I guess he believes the swastika is a Tibetan good luck charm.

He needs to be terminated; if he can't see the connection, how did he ever qualify to be a detective?

https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-ba​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836

Might explain how he became a cop. They're not our best and brightest.

Stupid hiring policies in one town != Hiring policies in the other 19,501 towns and cities in the rest of the country

/I actually Googled to see how many incorporated towns and cities there are in the country, not that it matters
//19,502


I'm willing to bet that number is a lot higher.  There are 37 just in my county.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police and this problem stops being a problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like a perfect case to make an example of with some stern(ly worded) consequences.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The police really seem to enjoy seeing American citizens get hit by cars.  Must be all the overtime pay.


We have a lot of those suicidal pedestrians here. Nothing ever happens to the driver.

But note: The BLM protesters who got run down are both white. The driver is black. Looks like someone's getting tired of this shiat.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Karne: I hope he suffers in every way possible and the humiliation of this event follows him the rest of his life.
Karma!


Over a facebook meme? I think losing his job is an appropriate punishment.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cop lives don't matter, being that the only good cop is a dead cop.
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: austerity101: Abolish the police and this problem stops being a problem.

[Fark user image 500x350]


This had better be an ironic post.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

webron: austerity101: Abolish the police and this problem stops being a problem.

It's not the concept of police that's the problem.  It's the fact that our police forces nationwide are corrupt, violent, unaccountable and compromised by deep ties to terrorist organizations.  We need good police.  But anyone who is involved now is complicit.  Sometimes you have to clear out the rotten wood to rebuild.


If we bothered to institute the social programs that are proven to actually prevent crime by addressing its cause, and hired decent people to be police we would need maybe 10% of the cops we currently have.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Marcus Aurelius: The police really seem to enjoy seeing American citizens get hit by cars.  Must be all the overtime pay.

We have a lot of those suicidal pedestrians here. Nothing ever happens to the driver.

But note: The BLM protesters who got run down are both white. The driver is black. Looks like someone's getting tired of this shiat.


They were run down on a closed road.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

one of Ripley's Bad Guys: /same shiat here in ABQ with BCSO


Hello local Farker!

/nothing to add
/hi from Santa Fe
 
