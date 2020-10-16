 Skip to content
(Fast Company) Turns out if you move into a neighborhood full of awful people, and join a social network with just those people, they'll be awful together.
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never used it, never will. Same with the whole Ring network.  Don't need that kind of extra stress in my life when the internet and reality already fills that void nicely.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nextdoor always seemed like one of the worst ideas for an app.  I don't engage with my neighbors in more than idle chit-chat for a reason.  Good fences and all that.
 
standardeviation [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife joined nextdoor and quickly discovered that there's a whole genre of local posts about 'renters' in the neighborhood. Turns out, that renters just means 'not white'!
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighborhood seems mostly concerned about lost pets. They were pretty into sewing masks for a while. The dumbest thing I saw recently was about how the forest service should reopen the bathrooms on the nearby mountain. Sure, people need bathrooms, but they said at the beginning of the pandemic that they didn't have money for sterilizing the bathrooms all the time. Then there was an enormous fire they had to clean up after. 400 posts on BUT THE BATHROOMS!!1!

TL;DR my neighbors are pretty boring but sometimes not awfully bright.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it when one of the local busybodies goes full blasto and gets yelled at by other busybodies.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh, I'm that awful neighbor.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't help it if my neighbor is suspiciously hispanic. People need to know.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I use it as an intelligence gathering network about the neighborhood. Haven't found any yet.
 
KidGoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife said I should join. Two days later I removed the app. She lasted another four. What a shiatshow.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every farking vehicle that drives down our street is "suspicious"
 
hray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow you all live in horrible neighborhoods!  I've been on nextdoor for months now.  Only twice have we had toxic posts that I can remember.  Almost all of them are "I need a reco for a good roofer" or "pet missing/found" or "is there trick or treating" or "car broken in to last night, be careful".  While I could live without it it has been useful to know some of these things.  Then again I live in an area with a small development here or there, but mostly houses with a few acres each separated so it is more rural neighborhood.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a letter from them a couple of years ago saying I was invited to join. Seemed shady so I tossed it. Seems like my gut feeling was correct.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runs with mutts: My neighborhood seems mostly concerned about lost pets. They were pretty into sewing masks for a while. The dumbest thing I saw recently was about how the forest service should reopen the bathrooms on the nearby mountain. Sure, people need bathrooms, but they said at the beginning of the pandemic that they didn't have money for sterilizing the bathrooms all the time. Then there was an enormous fire they had to clean up after. 400 posts on BUT THE BATHROOMS!!1!

TL;DR my neighbors are pretty boring but sometimes not awfully bright.


Eh, they push washing your hands frequently and then lock away the sinks so you can't wash your hands.

Seems like a weird decision to me.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it for now. My little town isn't full of assholes but it's getting that way. Lots of people relocating from the city bringing their big city paranoia with them. Most of the posts are just people looking for handymen or swapping plants for the garden. Every now and then you get somebody flipping out about "strange vehicles". I mean you just said you farking moved here last month as far as I'm concerned your entire farking family is "strange" but I don't alert the town about it.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, we have had a few of the "suspicious person" posts, but in all honesty, way more car descriptions than color/person descriptions. Car just driving by a couple of times, or it looked like a poor person's car. We get WAY more "Lost pet/found pet", "What kind of snake is this? It's a farking coppermoccarattler, isn't it?" or general recommendations like "I'm from Jersey...this restaurant is as close to Jersey as it gets, but still not quite the same". THe latter posts are usually the biggest shiatshows, since I'm in the south...
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nextdoor is great for lurking.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on it for a few months, it was good for buying and selling items in your driveway.

But then I ran across a few pro-Trump posts, and my Inner Farker kicked in, and the next thing you know I've been banned FOR LIFE from NextDoor app.

Not a tremendous loss.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that if I joined next-door, I find a picture of me walking down the street and the neighbor claiming that I looked suspicious. And I do. Deal with it.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mentat: Nextdoor always seemed like one of the worst ideas for an app.  I don't engage with my neighbors in more than idle chit-chat for a reason.  Good fences and all that.


My neighborhood is mixed.. maybe 1/3 renters.... primary indicator is parking in the front yard.. renters do, owners don't.... not race- related.  No crime here.  Gossip via FB, which I don't do, and don't miss that.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While we've had a few toxic posts, most are the lost cat/loose dog/free stuff etc... variety. Bad posters get called out.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our NextDoor is mostly benign, but occasionally there's a dust-up about whatever the local Mrs. Kravits is upset about. It's funny to see people get all wound up and self-righteous about the smallest things. There's a family in the neighborhood that has raised a number of foster kids. As with any foster situation, sometimes things don't always go smoothly, and when one of the kids got in trouble, there was a virtual gathering of pitchforks and torches suggesting that the neighbors 'pay them a visit'. Fortunately, those posters were quickly shouted down and I think eventually got kicked off of ND for policy violations.

I like the Best Of posts. One in my neighborhood was kinda funny....and kinda scary, if you think too much about it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recognize every suspicious vehicle as being my black Doordash or Uber driver.  Do people just stare out the window at every car driving by?
 
zbtop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time I ever heard about this thing was through a postcard mailer (yes really) three or four years ago. The immediate impression the mailer gave was that the app was basically a busy-body wanabe neighborhood watch to complain about one's neighbors on. Binned it immediately.

Glad I wasn't wrong.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: runs with mutts: My neighborhood seems mostly concerned about lost pets. They were pretty into sewing masks for a while. The dumbest thing I saw recently was about how the forest service should reopen the bathrooms on the nearby mountain. Sure, people need bathrooms, but they said at the beginning of the pandemic that they didn't have money for sterilizing the bathrooms all the time. Then there was an enormous fire they had to clean up after. 400 posts on BUT THE BATHROOMS!!1!
TL;DR my neighbors are pretty boring but sometimes not awfully bright.
Eh, they push washing your hands frequently and then lock away the sinks so you can't wash your hands.
Seems like a weird decision to me.


Stay home and wash your hands all day long. Did you complain about that on the webpage?
Oh wait--you're here. I WANT EVERYTHING AND I WON'T TAKE LESS
Yup, typical American neighbor
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

standardeviation: My wife joined nextdoor and quickly discovered that there's a whole genre of local posts about 'renters' in the neighborhood. Turns out, that renters just means 'not white'!


The app is a nightmare. I thought it was funny to antagonize people a little but my brief involvement ended after fighting w neighbors about the "drunk black guy who comes and goes at all hours" who "looks dangerous" and is "casing the neighborhood."

The older gentleman lives 2 doors down from me, is super nice and has lived there for more than 10 years. The people complaining all seem to have just moved here.

He comes and goes at all hrs bc he drives for Lyft and Uber and drives when the pay is best. The racist white people think he's drunk bc he limps from being shot during an armored car robbery when he was employed as an armed guard. 

I thought my neighbors were fine... until I found out who the really are. Now I hate all the white ones.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes. 

Our ND is split between older NIMBY type residents who hate development and newer Yuppies. 

Not fun.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to look up "coveted" Lorelei Park on Zillow, BTW.  This is the only house for sale at $1.75M.  I know it's declasse to decry the price of real estate in a place you don't live, but I would need an intense cost-benefit analysis to justify spending a large amount of my income on mortgage interest for this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must be something for the McMansion / zero lot line HOA burb's...I live in an old neighborhood with old houses and around a lot of older folks who keep to themselves for the most part..If there is a busybody network, I could care less..They can busybody themselves into oblivion for all I care, because their gossip and
stupidity is their own..Since this is an old neighborhood in a mediocre suburban town, this isn't an HOA,
and the city has more important things to deal with than policing petty neighborhood drama..
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm out in the sticks of northeast GA for now and the NextDoor here is entirely friendly and civil. I have been unable to reconcile that with all of the Trump signs and the ever-present rolling of coal by trucks covered in provocative stickers. When I was on NextDoor in my old suburban Atlanta neighborhood, well.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runs with mutts: My neighborhood seems mostly concerned about lost pets. They were pretty into sewing masks for a while. The dumbest thing I saw recently was about how the forest service should reopen the bathrooms on the nearby mountain. Sure, people need bathrooms, but they said at the beginning of the pandemic that they didn't have money for sterilizing the bathrooms all the time. Then there was an enormous fire they had to clean up after. 400 posts on BUT THE BATHROOMS!!1!

TL;DR my neighbors are pretty boring but sometimes not awfully bright.


Actually, having public and semi-public (fast food joints, gas stations) restrooms being closed is becoming a bit of health hazard itself.  People are starting to, um, go, in places that aren't bathrooms in desperation.

Also, sterilizing anything is more pandemic theater than an actual useful thing.  While, in theory, the virus can live on surfaces, science shows the vast, vast majority of transmissions are from air borne particles expelled by the mouth and nose.  Standard cleaning practices should be fine.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before I dropped Facebook, I was both in our local neighborhood community for Facebook and Nextdoir for me much larger city.

The Facebook community was great.  Lost dogs, last minute craft supplies for kids, and bear and moose sightings.  It's was self-policing and helpful.

Nextdoor was full of people either selling crap to each other, or afraid of each other.  In one case, on the same afternoon, Facebook reminded us to keep under 15 mph, Nextdoor worried about all the slow cars casing the neighbourhood.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I recognize every suspicious vehicle as being my black Doordash or Uber driver.  Do people just stare out the window at every car driving by?


Yes, yes they do.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hray: wow you all live in horrible neighborhoods!  I've been on nextdoor for months now.  Only twice have we had toxic posts that I can remember.  Almost all of them are "I need a reco for a good roofer" or "pet missing/found" or "is there trick or treating" or "car broken in to last night, be careful".  While I could live without it it has been useful to know some of these things.  Then again I live in an area with a small development here or there, but mostly houses with a few acres each separated so it is more rural neighborhood.


I signed up to the one for my dad's neighborhood while I was selling his house. It was very helpful for finding recommendations for various odd jobs I needed done. After selling the house I still check in now and then for garage sales and stuff.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I recognize every suspicious vehicle as being my black Doordash or Uber driver.  Do people just stare out the window at every car driving by?


Oh, yes. I had a neighbor lady who would scream at delivery people, Uber drivers, etc, telling them that she's going to "call the law" if they comeback to the apartment complex. She would do this at all hours, in various states of dress, screaming from her balcony. Classy and refined; a lovely addition to the neighborhood. I moved to a much more quite and sane area years ago and the difference is amazing.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ID thieves use Nextdoor.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I was on it for a few months, it was good for buying and selling items in your driveway.

But then I ran across a few pro-Trump posts, and my Inner Farker kicked in, and the next thing you know I've been banned FOR LIFE from NextDoor app.

Not a tremendous loss.


I joined about a year ago. Responded to a post about BLACK MAN IN A CAR with "Is he doing anything suspicious?" and got banned within an hour.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We get the occasional Karen, Trumper, or semi-extreme ideas but mostly our Nextdoor is fine.  We've sold lots of stuff to normal people and found great referrals for contractors and such.  I feel most of the farkers posting here are the problem people TFA was talking about, you just don't know it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Lots of people relocating from the city bringing their big city paranoia with them.


This coming from one of Fark's gun nuts is hilarious.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I had to look up "coveted" Lorelei Park on Zillow, BTW.  This is the only house for sale at $1.75M.  I know it's declasse to decry the price of real estate in a place you don't live, but I would need an intense cost-benefit analysis to justify spending a large amount of my income on mortgage interest for this.

[Fark user image 835x1080]


Housing in Silicon Valley is insanely over priced in general, partly because there isn't enough of it, and partly because there are a lot of rich tech people who actually can afford paying $1.75 million for something like your example.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have Nextdoor account, and the only reason I use it is to sell or give away stuff I don't want anymore.  Because of the hyper-locality, you have fewer takers than through some other platforms, but if you get a hit, it's easy to complete the transactions.

Except while I'm actively trying to get rid of something, I don't keep the app on my phone.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

koder: Never used it, never will. Same with the whole Ring network.  Don't need that kind of extra stress in my life when the internet and reality already fills that void nicely.


I lived in a neighborhood for 10 years before I joined the Nextdoor and Ring neighborhoods.  Once I did, I noticed the constant drumbeat of fear and alarm propagated mostly by teenagers and paranoid drunk people who had nothing better to do.

There was no additional danger and not a single additional incident.  It was just fear mongering on a grass roots level.  Completely useless.

Many times, it was impossible to verify someone from the community had actually posted the alarm.  As if the companies had an interest in propagating fear to keep people tied in and get more people to buy the product or make an account.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have a home guitar teaching studio and a yard cleaning business - I've gotten many students and clients thru posts on Nextdoor.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UTD_Elcid: [Fark user image image 500x500]


My cat, johnny ringo, loved his catnip, but he liked it better with a lil weed sprinkled on it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In this country, racism takes a big, wet shiat on EVERYTHING.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: RTOGUY: Lots of people relocating from the city bringing their big city paranoia with them.

This coming from one of Fark's gun nuts is hilarious.


I'm a hunter and competitive shooter I don't own guns for "protection" or stockpile weapons for some imagined coming race war. Pretty "nutty" right?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/the greater good
 
bthom37
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nextdoor is fine where I am.  Very low volume.  Plus I made a point of meeting my neighbors when I moved in.  I'm gonna live near them for years, might as well try to make friends with them.

/Also, I've paying the neighbor kids pocket change to come clean sticks out of my yard tomorrow.  Can't beat the child labor prices!
 
service.monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I generally use it for lost pets....our house seems to be some kind of stopping point for lost/missing animals. I've also helped a couple of people that needed help fixing their appliances. But then there was the post about a mosque being built a couple of miles down the road....you can guess the kind of shiatshow that devolved into.
 
