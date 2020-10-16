 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patch)   Want to visit Salem this Halloween season? Maybe you shouldn't   (patch.com) divider line
9
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 10:20 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But won't the witch magic protect me?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, because of the Deathclaw.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is Salem Village Danvers still available to visit?

/what are "reserverations"?
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Born in Salem and grew up in the town next door, so I know some small business owners who might not be thrilled about this, but it's probably the right thing to do. Salem in October way too crowded to be safe these days.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I visited Salem 9/30 - 10/1. It was busy even then. If you do go, visit Count Orlok's Nightmare Gallery. Tell 'em Baron Bloodbath sent you!

I might get a kickback. Who knows.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baronbloodbath: I visited Salem 9/30 - 10/1. It was busy even then. If you do go, visit Count Orlok's Nightmare Gallery. Tell 'em Baron Bloodbath sent you!

I might get a kickback. Who knows.


And stop by Ziggy's and Sons. The donut guy was recovering from surgery so I couldn't get a donut, but the other baked goods were amazing. Get an iced coffee and blueberry turnover. You won't be disappointed.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.