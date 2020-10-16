 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Looks like we're only a few days away from Philip Morris claiming that cigarettes help fight COVID   (npr.org) divider line
46
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

1708 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 16 Oct 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Old and busted: Social distancing

New hotness:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure China already floated this months ago.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see, you simply have to vape while doing crossfit and evangelize the vegan lifestyle if you want to beat the 'rona. Since no one will want to be near you the risk of infection goes waaay down.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this means scientists will finally get around to discovering the benefits of menthol.

/it's bad enough cigarettes are allowed, but menthol is like compounding evil
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Betty Davis gave her last interview, she chain-smoked throughout it.

When queried about smoking at her age, she replied "I love smoking. It keeps me healthy."

She was eighty-something.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, tobacco plants were one of the first to be fully sequenced and so they've been a model plant for genetic manipulation for quite a long time.

Here's a paper from 1983 as an example.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this going to be another doctors prefer Lucky Strike more than any other cigarette. Refreshes your lungs. Light a Lucky today!
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only helps if you are also driving that train
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we have to find a use for tobacco now, don't we?
 
geggam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Statistics are really interesting around this 

I think taking Losartan might have the same benefit without the side affects
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID can't get a foothold in a couple of smoking craters where your lungs used to be.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: You see, you simply have to vape while doing crossfit and evangelize the vegan lifestyle if you want to beat the 'rona. Since no one will want to be near you the risk of infection goes waaay down.


Somebody doing crossfit doesn't affect me.
Neither does someone who is vegan.
Don't know what you mean by "evangelize". I've never in my life met anybody who is a dick like a Christian evangelical to somebody who isn't vegan.
And someone who vapes is a lot better than somebody who smokes cigarettes.
So I don't know why you wouldn't want to be near that person, but it sounds like they are healthier than most people.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tar coating your lungs acts as an effective barrier against the virus. This is just common sense people.
 
azxj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
history.comView Full Size
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...if you're breathing through an oxygen tank, your mouth is covered and if you lost the side of your jaw due to chewing tobacco, you're probably VERY eager to wear a mask in public..
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marketing people are scum.

img.timeinc.netView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Somebody doing crossfit doesn't affect me.
Neither does someone who is vegan.
Don't know what you mean by "evangelize". I've never in my life met anybody who is a dick like a Christian evangelical to somebody who isn't vegan.
And someone who vapes is a lot better than somebody who smokes cigarettes.
So I don't know why you wouldn't want to be near that person, but it sounds like they are healthier than most people


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's the American Spirit!

/got nuthin'
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smoke and haven't caught COVID. Also my anti-tiger rock seems to be working perfectly.
 
geggam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: COVID can't get a foothold in a couple of smoking craters where your lungs used to be.


You make fun but you might be on  to something there 

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200​4​30/smokers-hospitalized-less-often-for​-covid-19

That or the fact that nicotine reduces the ACE2 markers where covid comes in... but craters sounds better :)
 
thepeterd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

geggam: Heamer: COVID can't get a foothold in a couple of smoking craters where your lungs used to be.

You make fun but you might be on  to something there 

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/202004​30/smokers-hospitalized-less-often-for​-covid-19

That or the fact that nicotine reduces the ACE2 markers where covid comes in... but craters sounds better :)


Hmmm.. come to think of it...if the body reacts to viruses by using inflammation, which causes the breathing issues..but the lungs are so badly damaged from smoking that the immune system can't react...what is the virus' next course of action?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image image 425x228]


A Fox News viewer fills up?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Begoggle: Somebody doing crossfit doesn't affect me.
Neither does someone who is vegan.
Don't know what you mean by "evangelize". I've never in my life met anybody who is a dick like a Christian evangelical to somebody who isn't vegan.
And someone who vapes is a lot better than somebody who smokes cigarettes.
So I don't know why you wouldn't want to be near that person, but it sounds like they are healthier than most people

[Fark user image 497x750]


Edgy.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Begoggle: Somebody doing crossfit doesn't affect me.
Neither does someone who is vegan.
Don't know what you mean by "evangelize". I've never in my life met anybody who is a dick like a Christian evangelical to somebody who isn't vegan.
And someone who vapes is a lot better than somebody who smokes cigarettes.
So I don't know why you wouldn't want to be near that person, but it sounds like they are healthier than most people

[Fark user image image 497x750]


BAHAHAHAHA!!
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
November 4th will be 1 year since I've had a cig.  I stopped for my son but wish I would of done it much sooner.

I used to get awful heartburn.  My diet was like 30% TUMS back then.  It's basically disappeared since quitting.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Heamer: COVID can't get a foothold in a couple of smoking craters where your lungs used to be.


Holt shiat, a Heamer post. Been a while dude! Still got crazy hair?
 
Milk D
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A Greek and French Doctor team were studying this back in April.  They also were early to notice Vitamin D helped protect as well.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/epgyj​e​/why-are-smokers-being-hospitalized-le​ss-often-from-coronavirus
 
hagopiar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

geggam: Heamer: COVID can't get a foothold in a couple of smoking craters where your lungs used to be.

You make fun but you might be on  to something there 

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/202004​30/smokers-hospitalized-less-often-for​-covid-19

That or the fact that nicotine reduces the ACE2 markers where covid comes in... but craters sounds better :)


Came here for this... was just discussing with a coworker the other day - there were supposed to be studies coming out of those May reports but I haven't seen anything... yet?

/hmmmmm
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: November 4th will be 1 year since I've had a cig.  I stopped for my son but wish I would of done it much sooner.

I used to get awful heartburn.  My diet was like 30% TUMS back then.  It's basically disappeared since quitting.


Thanks for walking up to my urinal and telling me you quit. We really asked.
 
functionisalwaystaken [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Years ago for work I visited a firm that did rapid vaccine work from alternative media(not egg-based). They tried to explain to me how it worked using tobacco plants.  Their primary customer was DOD, but business was slow.
I didn't entirely understand how it worked, still don't, but it seemed very similar to how this was explained.
They also mentioned if pot is legalized they would have the biggest hydroponics grow op in the state in one month.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Holt shiat, a Heamer post. Been a while dude! Still got crazy hair?


I've always been around, just less so. The wild hair days are far behind me, sorry to say.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The scientists have already said smoking seems to add a layer of protection there's 30 nicotine I think it's the tars
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They think it is the nicotine
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some pretty convincing claims by brands in this thread.

What brand do doctors today recommend?
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: When Betty Davis gave her last interview, she chain-smoked throughout it.

When queried about smoking at her age, she replied "I love smoking. It keeps me healthy."

She was eighty-something.


My great aunt smoked and drank since she was a teenager. When she was in her mid seventies, we asked why she wouldn't quit smoking. Her reply was she started smoking when it was good for you. She smoked those brown More cigarettes, and had a bourbon and water every afternoon. Just one of those. If we went out to eat, it was a margarita extra salt. She lived until 89. I think it was the salt preserving her. She put salt on everything. Even a ham. Last few years of her life she spent in assisted living and then a nursing home. At the nursing home they called her Mrs. Dash. Smoked and a drink every day until the end.

I named my daughter after her. She was my great aunt, but more like a grandma. My grandma (her sister) died before I was born.
 
geggam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hagopiar: geggam: Heamer: COVID can't get a foothold in a couple of smoking craters where your lungs used to be.

You make fun but you might be on  to something there 

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/202004​30/smokers-hospitalized-less-often-for​-covid-19

That or the fact that nicotine reduces the ACE2 markers where covid comes in... but craters sounds better :)

Came here for this... was just discussing with a coworker the other day - there were supposed to be studies coming out of those May reports but I haven't seen anything... yet?

/hmmmmm


I think this might be safer 

https://www.drugs.com/medical-answers​/​losartan-shown-receptor-block-coronavi​rus-3534166/
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Pretty sure China already floated this months ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Earthworm Jim Jones: November 4th will be 1 year since I've had a cig.  I stopped for my son but wish I would of done it much sooner.

I used to get awful heartburn.  My diet was like 30% TUMS back then.  It's basically disappeared since quitting.

Thanks for walking up to my urinal and telling me you quit. We really asked.


You're welcome. If I can do anything else for you feel free to reach out anytime.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Add some tomato and you get your vitamin C fix, as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Altria.

Wear's my money?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Altria.

Wear's my money?


I don't know if it's my phone or Fark, but this autocorrect crap is getting annoying.
 
gg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.