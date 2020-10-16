 Skip to content
(WMAR News 2 Baltimore)   If you had to stay up until 1:30 AM for a school board zoom meeting you would watch porn too   (wmar2news.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is not news. What you don't know about is the news.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do not know if someone hacked the meeting

Also, they do not know what 'hacked' means
 
vernonFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just showing her my board member, if you know what I mean.

/and I think you do.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, someone turned down their speakers but chose something like "speaker output" as their mic source. Whoops.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Heck, it might not have even been a recording, there's plenty of farking going on at 1am, could have just been a participant in an apartment with noisy neighbors.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vernonFL: I was just showing her my board member, if you know what I mean.

/and I think you do.


There's no 'half funny' button so you get the whole things, this time.

/damn you
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: They do not know if someone hacked the meeting

Also, they do not know what 'hacked' means


Hack /hak/
verb
1. cut with rough or heavy blows
2. anything anyone does with computers that I don't like or understand how is done
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just what is a "pornographic noise"?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Just what is a "pornographic noise"?


<insert 'your mom' joke here >
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Just what is a "pornographic noise"?


The sound of Superintendent Williams' wife snoring. Half of Baltimore County knows what that sounds like. The other half can't afford.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

khatores: Nick Nostril: Just what is a "pornographic noise"?

The sound of Superintendent Williams' wife snoring. Half of Baltimore County knows what that sounds like. The other half can't afford.


So, like a rhinoceros rutting ?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They do not know if someone hacked the meeting, however, that will be part of any investigation.

There was no hack. There was only "the meeting host is incompetent".

/Don't blame the hammer when you smash your thumb with it... 809 times.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Someone was probably just cleaning their shoes.


Banned Commercial - Bunker Footwear - Hilarious!!!
Youtube xeAkj06pBJs


WARNING! CONTENT MAY NOT BE APPROPRIATE FOR WORK OR SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I imagine it was somebody who had that forgotten second tab in their browser, and forgot to pause the video. I am also willing to believe they didn't even know it was themselves that caused the shenanigans.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"It's just the normal noises in here!"

Even The Losers
Youtube 5Ue4_MWwKY8
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Just what is a "pornographic noise"?


"Boom chicka wah-wah"

This Man Composed Music for Hundreds of Pornos
Youtube PUooVg8T_x4
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: khatores: Nick Nostril: Just what is a "pornographic noise"?

The sound of Superintendent Williams' wife snoring. Half of Baltimore County knows what that sounds like. The other half can't afford.

So, like a rhinoceros rutting ?


I was thinking more like a rhino with coronavirus choking on a pangolin, but it's open to interpretation.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At some point it becomes a matter of survival.  The only way to stay awake - and stay alive - is to get your heartbeat going by watching porn and pulling it out.

And THAT's how I explain my criminal record to prospective employers.
 
groppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The audio of it is great, sounds like it could have been porn or a couple getting frisky.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe they thought it was Japanese porn.

Dolphin sound effect
Youtube -lEwCDbWOy8
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: Maybe they thought it was Japanese porn.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-lEwCDbW​Oy8]


That was just a sound clip from Ridiculousness.
 
