(Spokesman Review)   Former police chief turned pinup model busted. Hey, eyes up here where the corpse is   (spokesman.com) divider line
    More: Weird  
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
this news article has it all
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This story is truly made for FARK.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pin-up or pin the tail on the donkey?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 241x209]


This.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 241x209]

This.


That
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the kind of face that even Drag Queens say "C'mon, man!"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Pin-up or pin the tail on the donkey?


Can't have one without the other.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least shave the mustache.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I understand. She's been charged with workers' compensation fraud because she found a non-physical job that can do?
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll swing by the court house next week and report back if I see the "Eihorn is Finkel" evidence.
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Atomic Jonb: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 241x209]

This.

That


You don't get to choose how she self identifies.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She mates and then she kills!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some places, you pay extra to avoid that
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derfiticulum: I'm not sure I understand. She's been charged with workers' compensation fraud because she found a non-physical job that can do?


Workers' compensation is for people who are unable to do any work because of injury, to directly cover medical bills related to injuries while providing a partial paycheck for the duration that the person was out of work.  Out here, people can either go to their own doctor and send the bills to the workers' comp people for reimbursement, or they can just go to the doctor that their employer prefers and workers' comp covers the bills directly.  So it sounded like she was getting medical expenses charged to workers' compensation long after she quit as a police officer and found other work.  Perhaps she was even still getting workers' compensation pay as well.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home photo backgrounds are endlessly fascinating to me. I'd love to see how so many of them came to be.

Sometimes, I am sure posters don't consider that some weirdos will notice anything in the pic but themselves. The background is just how they live, and that must be a story itself.
But many must give it some thought. So was this, in fact, a significant cleanup or other improvement over the way they normally keep that area?
Did the poster carefully stage the whole scene and really think this background was especially suited to the pic, or was generally impressive or cool in some way?

And if there's a bookshelf, that's easily 20 minutes of me judging almost everything about the poster based on the titles I can make out. But that's offline behavior too. My wife & I went to an open house once and the realtor asked what we thought. We knew it was a bit more expensive than our budget, but it was also a little bit odd in ways that we thought didn't suit us. But all the built-in bookshelves were great and based on them, we'd love to have the owners over for dinner.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Home photo backgrounds are endlessly fascinating to me. I'd love to see how so many of them came to be.

Sometimes, I am sure posters don't consider that some weirdos will notice anything in the pic but themselves. The background is just how they live, and that must be a story itself.
But many must give it some thought. So was this, in fact, a significant cleanup or other improvement over the way they normally keep that area?
Did the poster carefully stage the whole scene and really think this background was especially suited to the pic, or was generally impressive or cool in some way?

And if there's a bookshelf, that's easily 20 minutes of me judging almost everything about the poster based on the titles I can make out. But that's offline behavior too. My wife & I went to an open house once and the realtor asked what we thought. We knew it was a bit more expensive than our budget, but it was also a little bit odd in ways that we thought didn't suit us. But all the built-in bookshelves were great and based on them, we'd love to have the owners over for dinner.


You, gentle being, are a perceptive entity. You jib is cut both most expertly, and attractively
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tex570: jim32rr: Atomic Jonb: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 241x209]

This.

That

You don't get to choose how she self identifies.


And the other.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Suicide Girl?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: At least shave the mustache.

[Fark user image image 720x960]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrschwen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: derfiticulum: I'm not sure I understand. She's been charged with workers' compensation fraud because she found a non-physical job that can do?

Workers' compensation is for people who are unable to do any work because of injury, to directly cover medical bills related to injuries while providing a partial paycheck for the duration that the person was out of work.  Out here, people can either go to their own doctor and send the bills to the workers' comp people for reimbursement, or they can just go to the doctor that their employer prefers and workers' comp covers the bills directly.  So it sounded like she was getting medical expenses charged to workers' compensation long after she quit as a police officer and found other work.  Perhaps she was even still getting workers' compensation pay as well.


And...

You would be wrong.
https://workerscompensationexperts.or​g​/blog/can-i-get-a-new-job-while-on-wor​kers-comp/

Wage compensation can be reduced or eliminated due to a new job, but medical benefits are ongoing until the worker's injury is cured - effectively the medical benefits could be permanent.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Home photo backgrounds are endlessly fascinating to me. I'd love to see how so many of them came to be.

Sometimes, I am sure posters don't consider that some weirdos will notice anything in the pic but themselves. The background is just how they live, and that must be a story itself.
But many must give it some thought. So was this, in fact, a significant cleanup or other improvement over the way they normally keep that area?
Did the poster carefully stage the whole scene and really think this background was especially suited to the pic, or was generally impressive or cool in some way?

And if there's a bookshelf, that's easily 20 minutes of me judging almost everything about the poster based on the titles I can make out. But that's offline behavior too. My wife & I went to an open house once and the realtor asked what we thought. We knew it was a bit more expensive than our budget, but it was also a little bit odd in ways that we thought didn't suit us. But all the built-in bookshelves were great and based on them, we'd love to have the owners over for dinner.


I had to rearrange my books when my boss pointed out the big swastika (Rise and Fall of the Third Reich).
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrschwen: NM Volunteer: derfiticulum: I'm not sure I understand. She's been charged with workers' compensation fraud because she found a non-physical job that can do?

Workers' compensation is for people who are unable to do any work because of injury, to directly cover medical bills related to injuries while providing a partial paycheck for the duration that the person was out of work.  Out here, people can either go to their own doctor and send the bills to the workers' comp people for reimbursement, or they can just go to the doctor that their employer prefers and workers' comp covers the bills directly.  So it sounded like she was getting medical expenses charged to workers' compensation long after she quit as a police officer and found other work.  Perhaps she was even still getting workers' compensation pay as well.

And...

You would be wrong.
https://workerscompensationexperts.org​/blog/can-i-get-a-new-job-while-on-wor​kers-comp/

Wage compensation can be reduced or eliminated due to a new job, but medical benefits are ongoing until the worker's injury is cured - effectively the medical benefits could be permanent.


It helps to go to the state in question (https://workerscomp.nm.gov/sites/defa​ult/files/documents/publications/injur​ed_workers_workbook.pdf). In New Mexico, mental impairment is covered under permanent disability benefits, not regular medical care.  If her doctor determined she was sufficiently impaired that she could not return to work, and she drew workers' compensation permanent disability benefits, but worked anyway, then the permanent disability benefits would have been used fraudulently depending on the rating and amount of benefits and payments she received under permanent disability.  It all depends on what paperwork was submitted to the workers' comp people, and TFA implies she might have filled out the wrong paperwork by claiming to be too impaired to return to work, while quietly working a side job.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't find her attractive, but shock un sawn goo.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All right All right!  I'd do it.  most of you would too......She's actually pretty
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: OccamsWhiskers: Home photo backgrounds are endlessly fascinating to me. I'd love to see how so many of them came to be.

Sometimes, I am sure posters don't consider that some weirdos will notice anything in the pic but themselves. The background is just how they live, and that must be a story itself.
But many must give it some thought. So was this, in fact, a significant cleanup or other improvement over the way they normally keep that area?
Did the poster carefully stage the whole scene and really think this background was especially suited to the pic, or was generally impressive or cool in some way?

And if there's a bookshelf, that's easily 20 minutes of me judging almost everything about the poster based on the titles I can make out. But that's offline behavior too. My wife & I went to an open house once and the realtor asked what we thought. We knew it was a bit more expensive than our budget, but it was also a little bit odd in ways that we thought didn't suit us. But all the built-in bookshelves were great and based on them, we'd love to have the owners over for dinner.

I had to rearrange my books when my boss pointed out the big swastika (Rise and Fall of the Third Reich).


I've got a book like that.  A Time For Trumpets in the older classic edition has a tattered swastika banner on the spine, but just on the dust cover.  I'm tempted to just throw out the dust cover, since I don't care about resale value.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x317]

I don't find her attractive, but shock un sawn goo.


She kinda reminds me of Ursula from The Little Mermaid.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: I'm not sure I understand. She's been charged with workers' compensation fraud because she found a non-physical job that can do?


BUT SHE'S A COP BURN HER!!!!!!

/did i do that right?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: mrschwen: NM Volunteer: derfiticulum: I'm not sure I understand. She's been charged with workers' compensation fraud because she found a non-physical job that can do?

Workers' compensation is for people who are unable to do any work because of injury, to directly cover medical bills related to injuries while providing a partial paycheck for the duration that the person was out of work.  Out here, people can either go to their own doctor and send the bills to the workers' comp people for reimbursement, or they can just go to the doctor that their employer prefers and workers' comp covers the bills directly.  So it sounded like she was getting medical expenses charged to workers' compensation long after she quit as a police officer and found other work.  Perhaps she was even still getting workers' compensation pay as well.

And...

You would be wrong.
https://workerscompensationexperts.org​/blog/can-i-get-a-new-job-while-on-wor​kers-comp/

Wage compensation can be reduced or eliminated due to a new job, but medical benefits are ongoing until the worker's injury is cured - effectively the medical benefits could be permanent.

It helps to go to the state in question (https://workerscomp.nm.gov/sites/defa​ult/files/documents/publications/injur​ed_workers_workbook.pdf). In New Mexico, mental impairment is covered under permanent disability benefits, not regular medical care.  If her doctor determined she was sufficiently impaired that she could not return to work, and she drew workers' compensation permanent disability benefits, but worked anyway, then the permanent disability benefits would have been used fraudulently depending on the rating and amount of benefits and payments she received under permanent disability.  It all depends on what paperwork was submitted to the workers' comp people, and TFA implies she might have filled out the wrong paperwork by claiming to be too impaired to return to work, while quietly working a side job.


So quietly there are plenty of pics online....
 
etoof
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

crackpancake: All right All right!  I'd do it.  most of you would too......She's actually pretty


Can you read the 7th line without zooming in?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

crackpancake: All right All right!  I'd do it.  most of you would too......She's actually pretty


Crack on pancakes? You're excused
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: [Fark user image 720x960]

[Fark user image 320x400]


The Rock wishes his body hair would grow in as thick and luxurious as pinup Freddy Mercury there.
 
dammitbobby [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I had a dollar for every time a corpse fell on me.......
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: derfiticulum: I'm not sure I understand. She's been charged with workers' compensation fraud because she found a non-physical job that can do?

BUT SHE'S A COP BURN HER!!!!!!

/did i do that right?


No, you didn't. She's a former COP and rational people allow others to seek redemption. As long as she remains in the former status, no need to burn her.
 
