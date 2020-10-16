 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Looks like the officer failed the ( puts on sunglasses ) Testa ( YEEEEAAHHHHH )   (nj.com) divider line
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not know cops made that kind of money. For driving around all day in a car in a job safer than a farm worker, roofer, or garbage man.  I hear paperwork is a drag though.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: I did not know cops made that kind of money. For driving around all day in a car in a job safer than a farm worker, roofer, or garbage man.  I hear paperwork is a drag though.


Oh sorry. Sanitation engineer.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine what kind of an asshole he must be that his fellow officers from the same force actually arrested him. Well done to the arresting officer.................but damn.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Son, I am Chuck Testa
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"To Protect & Over Serve"
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
5 years on the job and making $92k. I guess I had no concept of cop pay. And I'm not saying this is high or low, I have no context for it. Took me a long time in IT to get there though. A long time.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it dead?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A 40-year-old cop on the job for 5 years?  Where did he get fired from before?
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm shocked. That he was arrested and that we heard about it.

ACAB
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Brick?  Was he made out of LEGO or something?
 
delysid25
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: [Fark user image image 502x335]
Son, I am Chuck Testa


You beat me to it
 
delysid25
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Brick cops are one of the highest paid in Ocean County.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was disappointed the story did not feature one of these:
carsguide-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
