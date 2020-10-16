 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Sleeping homeless man on bench reported to Ohio cops turns out to be sculpture of Jesus. Subby knows that guy. He is a repeat offender, likes hanging around in churches too   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must have been a good Christian who called the cops.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
According to the church's website, because Bay Village isn't impacted much by poverty, the statue is meant to remind residents how serious homelessness is in the world.

Instead it reminded them how much they don't want dirty homeless in their good, Christian town.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And Jesus slept.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They called in the bomb squad to blow up the homeless person but were forced to stop when they realized it was property.
 
echo5mike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So being homeless is a crime now?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I heard the judge is going to make an example and crucify him for this.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I see Jesus is bogarting the bench again.
 
flemardo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

echo5mike: So being homeless is a crime now?


In some areas yes. Or at least as close as they can legally without actually stating it.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It was only a matter of time before an American called the cops on Jesus.
 
