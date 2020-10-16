 Skip to content
 
(Scotsman)   God Save the Queen, because she won't wear a mask   (scotsman.com) divider line
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One does not COVID in the presence of Her Majesty.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She's at the that stage where she looks death in the eye, laughs, saying, "Bring it on muthafarka! You don't scare me!"

Then she yanks a bottle of rum out of that purse she always carries, pulls the cork out with her false teeth, and throws back a swallow, then smashes the bottle on the Grim Reaper's head.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This makes sense because the dumb, tacky bastard in the WH thinks he's royalty.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At this point she is just taunting Death.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nirbo: One does not COVID in the presence of Her Majesty.


Unless Her Majesty covids first, then you may covid if she pauses long enough to allow it.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wejash: She's at the that stage where she looks death in the eye, laughs, saying, "Bring it on muthafarka! You don't scare me!"

Then she yanks a bottle of rum out of that purse she always carries, pulls the cork out with her false teeth, and throws back a swallow, then smashes the bottle on the Grim Reaper's head.


Bollocks. Everyone knows old Liz is a G&T kinda lady.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would imagine she's had early access to every vaccine coming down the pipeline to us plebs. Nothing to worry about.
 
Kuoxasar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i will never understand fascination or protection of modern royals

throw her into lava who gives a fark

get a job

i want to see Queen Elizabeth apply for farking jobs off Indeed.com

oi guvnor it's bloody criminal, i uploaded an electronic copy of my resume but now i have to type in everything that was on the thing i just uploaded?  where is my royal typist to complete this Captcha for me?
 
whosits_112
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Anenu: At this point she is just taunting Death.


Death fears Her Royal Highness

Fark user imageView Full Size


/old bat will outlive all of us
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sleep lack: Would imagine she's had early access to every vaccine coming down the pipeline to us plebs. Nothing to worry about.


1) Anyone trying to breach social distancing with her will get taken down
2) I know a guy who is close to [redacted], everyone around [redacted] gets tested weekly IIRC
3) My guess is if a vaccine is at hand, everyone else around the VIPs will get pin-cushioned to save the VIP long-term effects

/those who haven't considered long term side-effects of vaccines should look them up
//not fear-mongering
///will be happy to take the vaccine...maybe a year or two after it's been out in the open, and even then, with extreme caution
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wejash: She's at the that stage where she looks death in the eye, laughs, saying, "Bring it on muthafarka! You don't scare me!"

Then she yanks a bottle of rum out of that purse she always carries, pulls the cork out with her false teeth, and throws back a swallow, then smashes the bottle on the Grim Reaper's head.


Pretty much.  She's 94 years old.  She'd probably welcome death.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: sleep lack: Would imagine she's had early access to every vaccine coming down the pipeline to us plebs. Nothing to worry about.

1) Anyone trying to breach social distancing with her will get taken down
2) I know a guy who is close to [redacted], everyone around [redacted] gets tested weekly IIRC
3) My guess is if a vaccine is at hand, everyone else around the VIPs will get pin-cushioned to save the VIP long-term effects

/those who haven't considered long term side-effects of vaccines should look them up
//not fear-mongering
///will be happy to take the vaccine...maybe a year or two after it's been out in the open, and even then, with extreme caution


And before some idiot one shouts out LOLautism, I mean trial vaccines.
There's a reason scientists (and the FDA or similar) don't go "Oh, here's a promising vaccine, let's go jab everyone".

/and jaded me assumes all of these "first person to get vaccinated" headlines are given saline solution.  You don't want high profile faces to get side effects or drop dead. If they get sick from the original disease a simple "oh, they're body's immune system didn't react accordingly with the vaccine. We are looking into it."
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: This makes sense because the dumb, tacky bastard in the WH thinks he's royalty.


At her age she may actually have trouble getting a mask on amd adjustung it to breathe.

I see lots of very old folks at the stores who have their mask askew because it's obvious they just can't get it right.

Trump is just a turd.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So what's this about 85% of people who had covid19 always wore a mask in public, from CDC.
That's not saying masks didn't stop spread, but seems to say when you have a contagious mf'r around you a mask is no silver bullet.  Also, I suspect same percent cant wear a mask correctly: nose out, panty hose types, etc.
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkQued: So what's this about 85% of people who had covid19 always wore a mask in public, from CDC.
That's not saying masks didn't stop spread, but seems to say when you have a contagious mf'r around you a mask is no silver bullet.  Also, I suspect same percent cant wear a mask correctly: nose out, panty hose types, etc.


https://www.politifact.com/factchecks​/​2020/oct/15/tucker-carlson/tucker-carl​son-distorts-new-cdc-report-makes-fals​e/
 
orbister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkQued: So what's this about 85% of people who had covid19 always wore a mask in public, from CDC.
That's not saying masks didn't stop spread, but seems to say when you have a contagious mf'r around you a mask is no silver bullet.


Correct. Masks give a little more protection if you are already doing all the things that matter and are more-or-less pointless if you are not doing those things. Fark has never accepted this, perhaps because Americans like simple solutions and perhaps because Donald Trump.
 
kitsuneymg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

orbister: FarkQued: So what's this about 85% of people who had covid19 always wore a mask in public, from CDC.
That's not saying masks didn't stop spread, but seems to say when you have a contagious mf'r around you a mask is no silver bullet.

Correct. Masks give a little more protection if you are already doing all the things that matter and are more-or-less pointless if you are not doing those things. Fark has never accepted this, perhaps because Americans like simple solutions and perhaps because Donald Trump.


Everything I've seen says that masks do little to nothing to protect you and do a decent to moderate amount to protect people from you.

Is there data that contradicts that? Please share.

I try to keep up, but with the politicizing of the virus, we've so much disinformation floating around, it's exhausting to filter.
 
