(Boston.com)   Boston news anchor loses her job for: a) going off script during a newscast, b) not showing up for work, c) appearing in an Adam Sandler movie   (boston.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hate Adam Sandler as much as the next guy, but shiat canning that nice lady seems really freaking harsh. Wtf?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't believe this reason
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I hate Adam Sandler as much as the next guy, but shiat canning that nice lady seems really freaking harsh. Wtf?


The holders of her contract were pissed at not getting a payday on the backend. It's always about the money. Always follow the money and you're going to find a couple people who thinks they own people under contract.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Isn't there an opening in Anchorage?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That seems fair.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't believe this reason


If she works a job while she is contractually obligated to do another job, she can get canned  That's Murica!
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go ahead and AssUMe that this was just their excuse for firing her and not the real reason.  It's not like she took a weekend anchor job at a competing station.  That's what this type of clause is intended to prevent.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In some possible future, she will look back on this year as the closing of the proverbial door and the opening of a proverbial window.

Now that she has stepped up* from local television to being seen in the cinema, this will open up plenty of new proverbial doors for her*, and this may prove to be the beginning of a new chapter in her life*, a new grander career direction for her in cinema*, and people will forever be taking her seriously in the epic cinematic roles that she plays*.

Wait... crap... nevermind...

* none of these things ever happen to anyone when Adam Sandler is involved
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: In some possible future, she will look back on this year as the closing of the proverbial door and the opening of a proverbial window.

Now that she has stepped up* from local television to being seen in the cinema, this will open up plenty of new proverbial doors for her*, and this may prove to be the beginning of a new chapter in her life*, a new grander career direction for her in cinema*, and people will forever be taking her seriously in the epic cinematic roles that she plays*.



So she's going to do porn?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think it's because it was an Adam Sandler movie. If it had been a Tom Hanks movie or a Meryl Streep movie, she'd be the toast of the station, the belle of the ball, the lead dog on the sled team, the ....
 
