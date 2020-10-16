 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   91-year-old Texan was sworn in as a United States citizen last year, and this year voted for the first time in an American presidential election   (kxan.com) divider line
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably voted for Trump.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""I know I felt good, felt a warm feeling. I don't know if everybody feels that way. Maybe they do it so often they don't think about it, but for me it was a good experience," he said."

This year, it feels like my duty and goal to help set this country on the right path again. I always feel it's important. At least in the local elections, I know my vote has more of an influence.

PLUS, in Massachusetts this year there is a ballot question on the Right to Repair. I voted Yes on it, but I was surprised to find out that opponents of the Right to Repair are framing it as a public safety issue; in other words, they say if third parties are allowed to car info for repairs, then that info may fall into the hands of rapists and stalkers.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: He probably voted for Trump.


What a total ass hole. You are.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks subby. I always smile when hearing about immigrants love and sense of responsibility for our country. It reminds me that as ugly as we sometimes get, word of our better traits gets out. And it accentuates that there's much more to being an American than simply being born here. Immigrants have earned it.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skinink:

PLUS, in Massachusetts this year there is a ballot question on the Right to Repair. I voted Yes on it, but I was surprised to find out that opponents of the Right to Repair are framing it as a public safety issue; in other words, they say if third parties are allowed to car info for repairs, then that info may fall into the hands of rapists and stalkers.

Yeah, that's like a few years back when there was a ballot question on whether to allow grocery stores to sell beer in Mass. Apparently if that were allowed, puppy dogs everywhere would be raped by sweaty-toothed madmen or something.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: He probably voted for Trump.


I don't think so - in TFA it says "De La Vega said he voted with his heart, and picked his candidates based on who could make a better future for his family."

Unless he actually hates his family, of course...
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skinink:
PLUS, in Massachusetts this year there is a ballot question on the Right to Repair. I voted Yes on it, but I was surprised to find out that opponents of the Right to Repair are framing it as a public safety issue; in other words, they say if third parties are allowed to car info for repairs, then that info may fall into the hands of rapists and stalkers.

Given the Orwellian double speak used in naming most of these bills (Citizens United, Net Neutrality), I would have to read any Right to Repair bill to make sure my phone warranty isn't voided by putting it in a case.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jimjays: Thanks subby. I always smile when hearing about immigrants love and sense of responsibility for our country. It reminds me that as ugly as we sometimes get, word of our better traits gets out. And it accentuates that there's much more to being an American than simply being born here. Immigrants have earned it.


Yeah. Let's wear MAPA hats. (Make America Proud Again). We've earned it. Four years of shiyat-shame...
Please vote your conscience (bring your brain to the polling place.) Biden is no Boy Wonder, but he's all we've got at this point.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If history is any guide, she's voting Trump to keep out immigrants.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Regardless of who he voted for, this is a cool story.   Nothing warms the cockles of my heart more than to hear of someone making the actual effort to become a citizen, and then exercising their rights as citizens.

I have both family and friends who are naturalized citizens.

Shame on you assholes for making this yet another political squabble here on Fark.    Douchebags.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: If history is any guide, she's voting Trump to keep out immigrants.


There is unfortunately a kernel of truth in there...
 
chozo13
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Regardless of who he voted for, this is a cool story.   Nothing warms the cockles of my heart more than to hear of someone making the actual effort to become a citizen, and then exercising their rights as citizens.

I have both family and friends who are naturalized citizens.

Shame on you assholes for making this yet another political squabble here on Fark.    Douchebags.


Are you sure it wasn't below the cockles? Maybe in the sub-cockle area?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: He probably voted for Trump.


I would not be surprised.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Regardless of who he voted for, this is a cool story.   Nothing warms the cockles of my heart more than to hear of someone making the actual effort to become a citizen, and then exercising their rights as citizens.

I have both family and friends who are naturalized citizens.

Shame on you assholes for making this yet another political squabble here on Fark.    Douchebags.


Fark user imageView Full Size


In all honesty, I had hoped for a logical discussion and left unsurprised.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: CarnySaur: He probably voted for Trump.

What a total ass hole. You are.


You'd be surprised. Lots of Cubans love Trump. They love being against immigrants.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: CarnySaur: He probably voted for Trump.

What a total ass hole. You are.


That may be but he's probably not wrong
 
No Catchy Nickname [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Rapmaster2000: If history is any guide, she's voting Trump to keep out immigrants.

There is unfortunately a kernel of truth in there...


Except for the fact it's a "he" not a "she"
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: CarnySaur: He probably voted for Trump.

What a total ass hole. You are.


Hate to say it but apparently there's a sizeable amount of Hispanic men that are voting for Trump. So he has a point. Unfortunately.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Regardless of who he voted for, this is a cool story.   Nothing warms the cockles of my heart more than to hear of someone making the actual effort to become a citizen, and then exercising their rights as citizens.

I have both family and friends who are naturalized citizens.

Shame on you assholes for making this yet another political squabble here on Fark.    Douchebags.


It's about voting, dumb fark, it's a political discussion
 
Animatronik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Regardless of who he voted for, this is a cool story.   Nothing warms the cockles of my heart more than to hear of someone making the actual effort to become a citizen, and then exercising their rights as citizens.

I have both family and friends who are naturalized citizens.

Shame on you assholes for making this yet another political squabble here on Fark.    Douchebags.


I'll second that. It's cool he got motivated to get his citizenship and vote, regardless of whom he voted for.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: skinink:
PLUS, in Massachusetts this year there is a ballot question on the Right to Repair. I voted Yes on it, but I was surprised to find out that opponents of the Right to Repair are framing it as a public safety issue; in other words, they say if third parties are allowed to car info for repairs, then that info may fall into the hands of rapists and stalkers.

Given the Orwellian double speak used in naming most of these bills (Citizens United, Net Neutrality), I would have to read any Right to Repair bill to make sure my phone warranty isn't voided by putting it in a case.


Right to Repair, if implemented as its champions like Cory Doctorow and others talk about, is a good thing.  Right to Repair is the name of the movement itself in this case and not a bill name, but I sure understand how you feel and in an initiative I would guess you really need to make sure some corporatist somewhere didn't poison pill the thing.  The people who want to sell you a license to use your car instead of the car hate Right to Repair.  And since corporate media is gonna corporate not enough people even know of the Right to Repair movement's existence.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Animatronik: dittybopper: Regardless of who he voted for, this is a cool story.   Nothing warms the cockles of my heart more than to hear of someone making the actual effort to become a citizen, and then exercising their rights as citizens.

I have both family and friends who are naturalized citizens.

Shame on you assholes for making this yet another political squabble here on Fark.    Douchebags.

I'll second that. It's cool he got motivated to get his citizenship and vote, regardless of whom he voted for.


Shut up. It's only cool if he votes for who I voted for.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mrinfoguy: CarnySaur: He probably voted for Trump.

What a total ass hole. You are.

You'd be surprised. Lots of Cubans love Trump. They love being against immigrants.


I know some mexican immigrants against immigrants who like to pass along pro-Trump tripe on facebook.  Some of it is legal immigrants backlashing against illegal immigrants and people who are legally seeking asylum.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ugh.  I came in here to find a positive message about voting, but instead people on Fark are making JOKES about this.  Even worse, they're bringing politics into voting.  This makes me sick.

Welcome to NuFark, I guess.  I remember a time when people here didn't make jokes here.  It was a simpler time.  I had my whole future ahead of me.  Now it's just fighting like a cornered dog for the scraps I have left.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ugh.  I came in here to find a positive message about voting, but instead people on Fark are making JOKES about this.  Even worse, they're bringing politics into voting.  This makes me sick.


Yeah, I know.  Politics and voting is a mixture that just doesn't ever work.

But, seriously dude... Poe's freaking law all over the place.
 
Lipspinach [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Regardless of who he voted for, this is a cool story.   Nothing warms the cockles of my heart more than to hear of someone making the actual effort to become a citizen, and then exercising their rights as citizens.

I have both family and friends who are naturalized citizens.

Shame on you assholes for making this yet another political squabble here on Fark.    Douchebags.


You're a huge douchebag in general, so double-dumbass on you.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skinink: ""I know I felt good, felt a warm feeling. I don't know if everybody feels that way. Maybe they do it so often they don't think about it, but for me it was a good experience," he said."

This year, it feels like my duty and goal to help set this country on the right path again. I always feel it's important. At least in the local elections, I know my vote has more of an influence.

PLUS, in Massachusetts this year there is a ballot question on the Right to Repair. I voted Yes on it, but I was surprised to find out that opponents of the Right to Repair are framing it as a public safety issue; in other words, they say if third parties are allowed to car info for repairs, then that info may fall into the hands of rapists and stalkers.


More importantly Massachusetts is voting on implementing ranked choice voting. Breaking the 2 party system will only work in a ranked choice environment.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mrinfoguy: CarnySaur: He probably voted for Trump.

What a total ass hole. You are.

You'd be surprised. Lots of Cubans love Trump. They love being against immigrants.


It makes perfect sense that Cubans support the GOP.  After all, Kennedy saved their asses and then Carter opened the door for the rest of their relatives to enjoy sweet green cards and welfare.
 
xaldin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
While I may have my own thoughts about who I hope he voted for, they're largely irrelevant here. That he was inducted as a US citizen and he performed a civic duty is promising. Views can be changed over time but getting someone to participate in the system fully gives hope that not just views but the system itself can be changed, even if it takes a long time. As to if the change is good or bad depends on the number of participants of a given view.
 
