(Guardian)   Wedding in Israel ends in blood and tears after police storm the illegal gathering what with the lockdown and all   (theguardian.com) divider line
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Interesting.  Here the cops say "he fell down the stairs" as their excuse for stomping you.  In Israel they say "he threw oil and slipped in it".  I learned a tidbit of comparative culture today.

(Also ACAB fark 12 don't @ me, bootlickers)
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lots of "we will wear a mask, but we won't wear it correctly" going on in that video.
 
orbister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I presume they'll now bulldoze the family homes of everyone involved, as a warning.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The cops should have went undercover as the wedding band.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Quick, send them billions.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Lots of "we will wear a mask, but we won't wear it correctly" going on in that video.


Welcome to Tel Aviv.
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good for the cops. The charedim don't give a shiat about laws and don't contribute to society in any meaningful way. They collect money to "learn toyreh" crap on the country that supports them and have been superspreaders in NY and Israel. I'm glad the police are finally enforcing the Law and protecting innocent Israelis.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So a bunch of religious fundamentalists hold a wedding on occupied territory don't care/feel immune to COVID and get violent when told to knock it off for everyone's safety? Fetch me my fainting couch.

The settlers in the occupied territories have a real "gods chosen people" belief going on so I can well believe the violence was from the guests.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: Good for the cops. The charedim don't give a shiat about laws and don't contribute to society in any meaningful way. They collect money to "learn toyreh" crap on the country that supports them and have been superspreaders in NY and Israel. I'm glad the police are finally enforcing the Law and protecting innocent Israelis.


You. I like you.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Interesting.  Here the cops say "he fell down the stairs" as their excuse for stomping you.  In Israel they say "he threw oil and slipped in it".  I learned a tidbit of comparative culture today.

(Also ACAB fark 12 don't @ me, bootlickers)


I actually thought the guy put up a fight. Now I'm thinking along the lines you mentioned.
Complete with malfunctioning cameras.
 
