ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So my Dad had the opportunity to go hang out with his best friend from his childhood last week, and took up the opportunity. They spent the day riding around together, looking at things they saw 50 years ago, visiting graves, and that sort of thing. Dad said they only stopped at one gas station, and it wasn't crowded.

Three days ago, Dad's friend called and isn't doing so well. Fever, lots of coughing, that sort of thing. He'd made a doctor's appointment, but couldn't get in to see him until later in the week. Then two days ago, Dad started feeling bad. Just all around achiness, slight fever, and general pain. Dad's not doing so well these days, so he kinda wanted to shrug it off, but his doctor told him to go get tested. So Dad and I did the deed today with the PCR swabs.

You've probably seen the videos on Twitter or TikTok or whatever. I'm sure a good number of people reading this have been through it already. But if you haven't here's my experience:

It's uncomfortable. I can understand anyone who wants to use the word "painful", but my macho ego won't allow me to. It is not enjoyable, and the discomfort doesn't go away immediately like getting a shot. My eyes suddenly, involuntarily got really wet. I basically came out of it looking like I just broke up with a girlfriend - smiling to hide the discomfort but with an awful lot of tears.

But it did go away after 15 or 20 minutes. It was unpleasant, but by no means the most painful medical procedure I've ever had.

And it was free. Like a whole lot of cities and small towns around the country, free testing is available. In my town, it's only available for two hours every morning so that the technicians can cover three different towns every day, but there was no line - just one car ahead of us. We'll be able to see the results on a website tomorrow afternoon.

If you're considerate enough to wear a mask when you go out in public, please be considerate enough to go get a test if they are available - especially if you or someone you've been around is having symptoms. It's really not that bad, and it could not only save a life by helping stop an outbreak you might cause, but also help you trace back to whoever gave it to you so that you can passive-aggressively send them updates on your condition every hour.

Check your city or county website for info if you want to get tested but can't afford a doctor. Many, if not most communities around the country now have free testing.

Anyhow, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you've gotten tested and what your experience was like.

Winners and easiest/hardest are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
