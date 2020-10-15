 Skip to content
(Twitter)   And if you cant trust Capt. Holt   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lol jk"
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, yay! Conservative humor. It is like Dad jokes but dumbed down for morons.
 
State_College_Arsonist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 400x400]


STEVE HOLT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RULES!

Seriously, though, don't forget to clear your vehicle of any obvious contraband.  You know someone will show up with a roach in the cup holder and be fodder for Fark headlines.
 
Lonestar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What part of "this is not a trap" made you think it wasnt a trap? I mean our local PD isnt giving out tickets but if say... state police does next door, it isnt a trap by us.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young and unlimited can still be trusted.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as always the Simpsons did it first
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was Halloween weekend, I would say "No.". You can't trust Holt on Halloween.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this faults bottom full of Meth is OK?
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep - clear your car of ANY contraband, then tow it there on a car trailer...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 400x400]

STEVE HOLT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RULES!

Seriously, though, don't forget to clear your vehicle of any obvious contraband.  You know someone will show up with a roach in the cup holder and be fodder for Fark headlines.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Humor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Oh, yay! Conservative humor. It is like Dad jokes but dumbed down for morons.


What's wrong with Dad jokes?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No one, really?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The very next line in that clip is, "...or is that just another lollypop no one's ever gonna lick?"

Soooooooooo...
 
overthinker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They did something similar here years ago:
citations for out of date registrations, seized vehicles where taxes were unpaid for more than 3 years, warrant checks (netted capturing only 1 person), and one underage driver, but no citations for modifications.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Conservative Humor: mrparks: Oh, yay! Conservative humor. It is like Dad jokes but dumbed down for morons.

What's wrong with Dad jokes?


That answer should be apparent.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"are these 20 kilos of cocaine in this false compartment legal? Remember, you said no tickets!"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 400x400]

STEVE HOLT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RULES!

Seriously, though, don't forget to clear your vehicle of any obvious contraband.  You know someone will show up with a roach in the cup holder and be fodder for Fark headlines.


Pfft! I live in San Diego. Down here if you didn't have a roach in the cup holder the cops would probably give you one just so everybody on the highway could be equally mellow.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
