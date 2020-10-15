 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   7:50 p.m.-ish - as an added bonus, Drew and Dallan are going to attempt a Town Hall Red Zone livestream on Twitch. Hold on to your butts   (twitch.tv) divider line
22
    More: Live  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Oct 2020 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No idea if this is gonna work - we're gonna give it a whirl
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Power The Polls webinar is at the same time. No idea how long it will be.

Good Luck, though.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute. I am so confused. Two twitches in the same day.... Someone make sure I don't swallow my tongue....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pre-drinking

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who.gif
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Pence's fly been notified?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even more pasty white dudes running their gobs. Great.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Zone, haha.

Trump butt-fumbles on the five!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pants are overrated.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phamwaa: Red Zone, haha.

Trump butt-fumbles on the five!


TNF!!!1eleventeen
 
Frederf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a red zone?
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frederf: What's a red zone?


A place where you apply ointment.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Frederf: What's a red zone?


The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in a red zone
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Frederf: What's a red zone?


Its' the militarized zone between the two forces, where all whisky is ready to fire.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I take it the Plug tag was occupied elsewhere
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Destructor: Wait a minute. I am so confused. Two twitches in the same day.... Someone make sure I don't swallow my tongue....


Unlikely since it will be tickling your prostate.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know a guy who can get you a Chinese liver in case you guys...you know...need one.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flab: [Fark user image image 425x237]


Drew's brother got Stalloned?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.