 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   The most threatening thing on the Appalachian Trail isn't the bears, copperheads or dehydration...it's men   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
27
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

385 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 2:30 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The most threatening thing on the Appalachian Trail isn't the bears, copperheads or dehydration...it's men"

Especially the revenue man.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not saying it's easy for a woman to make a guy disappear. It takes training. And practice.

But so does hiking and camping.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is usually the case.  Comedian Michelle Wolf had a bit on it in her routine, that the guy asking to walk her home after a date offering his protection isn't doing it because she needs his protection, he's doing it because it's the last chance he may get to touch a boob.  The only thing that she needs protection from is him.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God dammit, what the f*ck is WRONG with men??
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is true.

I went on a solo three-night backpacking trip along this beautiful creek in Golden, Colorado several years ago. I really wasn't supposed to camp overnight there but I thought I had found a secluded spot and planned to leave no trace.

The first day I setup camp, had a couple beers, took some pictures, goodtimes. The sun was setting and I was about to settle down when suddenly the hair on the back of my neck stood up. I slowly turned to see a guy, up high on the top of the hill on the other side of the creek. He was just staring down at me, it felt like he had been for some time. I made eye contact and he said 'heyyyy buddyyyy' in the creepiest way imaginable. I nodded silently. After what seemed like forever, he turned and started walking upstream and disappeared into the dusk, which was also creepy as fark because there was nothing up that way for miles and he had no gear. The parking lot was a few miles downstream where I'm guessing he had come from. The sun sets and darkness decends. I decide to slip into my tent with the door open and my big ass hunting knife by my side.

I hardly sleep that night but nothing happened and I never saw that guy again.

The next night was uneventful as well, thank God. But then, on my third and last night out there, something DID happen.

The creek was so loud. It was all you could hear, the sound reverberating off the canyon walls. But then suddenly, I heard something else.

TICK. TICK TICK. TICK TICK TICK. TICKTICKTICK.

This super loud TICK TICKING was louder than the creek. And it was coming towards me.

I grabbed my headlamp and pointed it across the creek. The ticking stopped. Several sets of eyes were out there looking back at me. I froze like a deer in the headlights. Like what the fark IS that?? After a few long moments the ticking hesitantly resumed. The eyes got closer and closer, and then I could finally see this unknown, unimaginable terror.

It was a family of ringtail cats, and from what I read are extremely hard to see in the wild. I grew up in Maine and had no idea this animal even existed. Their TICKING was them communicating. I watched breathlessly as they followed each other downstream on their secret path, clinging to the canyon cliffside. They made their way past and I thought they were gone but I did hear some tick ticking throughout the night. One of my coolest backpacking trips ever, well except for the creepy guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can just beat them off and they leave you alone. Like bears.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But the third was "your standard hippie type" who undressed her with his eyes and was clearly looking to hook up.

Fark user imageView Full Size


//Snark aside. If it was an attractive guy giving you the 'eye' you probably wouldn't have a problem with it, it's kinda how humans how show attraction...with the eyes.
Doesn't mean it can't be unwelcome if it's a ugly guy, with a ugly face.
But that's rather your subjective experience.
I mean if someone looked at you like Jake.. looks at Tom Holland.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, There's a panty melter right there.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ohh....evil man gave me the 'look'...

Ohhh...
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

skatedrifter: This is true.

I went on a solo three-night backpacking trip along this beautiful creek in Golden, Colorado several years ago. I really wasn't supposed to camp overnight there but I thought I had found a secluded spot and planned to leave no trace.

The first day I setup camp, had a couple beers, took some pictures, goodtimes. The sun was setting and I was about to settle down when suddenly the hair on the back of my neck stood up. I slowly turned to see a guy, up high on the top of the hill on the other side of the creek. He was just staring down at me, it felt like he had been for some time. I made eye contact and he said 'heyyyy buddyyyy' in the creepiest way imaginable. I nodded silently. After what seemed like forever, he turned and started walking upstream and disappeared into the dusk, which was also creepy as fark because there was nothing up that way for miles and he had no gear. The parking lot was a few miles downstream where I'm guessing he had come from. The sun sets and darkness decends. I decide to slip into my tent with the door open and my big ass hunting knife by my side.

I hardly sleep that night but nothing happened and I never saw that guy again.

The next night was uneventful as well, thank God. But then, on my third and last night out there, something DID happen.

The creek was so loud. It was all you could hear, the sound reverberating off the canyon walls. But then suddenly, I heard something else.

TICK. TICK TICK. TICK TICK TICK. TICKTICKTICK.

This super loud TICK TICKING was louder than the creek. And it was coming towards me.

I grabbed my headlamp and pointed it across the creek. The ticking stopped. Several sets of eyes were out there looking back at me. I froze like a deer in the headlights. Like what the fark IS that?? After a few long moments the ticking hesitantly resumed. The eyes got closer and closer, and then I could finally see this unknown, unimaginable terror.

It was a family of ringtail cats, and from what I read are extremely hard to see in the wild. I grew up in Maine and had no idea this animal even existed. Their TICKING was them communicating. I watched breathlessly as they followed each other downstream on their secret path, clinging to the canyon cliffside. They made their way past and I thought they were gone but I did hear some tick ticking throughout the night. One of my coolest backpacking trips ever, well except for the creepy guy.

[Fark user image image 425x741]


I've climbed four Presidentials in NH. Washington four times. I've had many experiences. Bears. Moose. Owls. Drunk women.

But your hey dude story is nightmare fuel. Never experienced anything like it.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stranger danger is a real thing

Anyone who says otherwise is full of shiat
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I can see by the comments that at least half the guys posting here don't get it at all.  Posting jokes and making comments like "if it was an attractive guy it'd be all different" isn't helping make men seem any less dangerous or creepy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: Stranger danger is a real thing

Anyone who says otherwise is full of shiat


There's a reason that so many people disappear hiking.  No way I'd camp without enough people along to have a full watch, and understand why you need one.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: This is usually the case.  Comedian Michelle Wolf had a bit on it in her routine, that the guy asking to walk her home after a date offering his protection isn't doing it because she needs his protection, he's doing it because it's the last chance he may get to touch a boob.  The only thing that she needs protection from is him.


Louis CK had a bit on this years ago.  By agreeing to a date, you're choosing to go out alone with the greatest threat you face on earth
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a guy and think men are the greatest threat in general.

I've never had a woman threaten me for telling her to stop yelling at a store clerk. Or put a gun to my head. Or threaten to burn my house down. Or kick me in the m balls non-consensually.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Burt Reynolds has a story or two.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

optikeye: You can just beat them off and they leave you alone. Like bears.


Would those even be interested in women on the trails?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: This is usually the case.  Comedian Michelle Wolf had a bit on it in her routine, that the guy asking to walk her home after a date offering his protection isn't doing it because she needs his protection, he's doing it because it's the last chance he may get to touch a boob.  The only thing that she needs protection from is him.


It is dangerous for women. That's not fair. They cannot go places alone like I can. Definitely not fair.

Men cannot help ease that danger. Trying to help women is sexist and guaranteed to involve ulterior motives. Do not help walk them home. Got it.

Ok, then. Guess I've done all I can then.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA: he allegedly stabbed Richard S. Sanchez Jr. to death, then chased Sanchez's female hiking partner down the trail and stabbed her. She only survived because she played dead, then ran down the trail for help once he left.

Seems like an equal opportunity murderer to me.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: TWX: This is usually the case.  Comedian Michelle Wolf had a bit on it in her routine, that the guy asking to walk her home after a date offering his protection isn't doing it because she needs his protection, he's doing it because it's the last chance he may get to touch a boob.  The only thing that she needs protection from is him.

It is dangerous for women. That's not fair. They cannot go places alone like I can. Definitely not fair.

Men cannot help ease that danger. Trying to help women is sexist and guaranteed to involve ulterior motives. Do not help walk them home. Got it.

Ok, then. Guess I've done all I can then.


It's all about you.
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So real life is like the walking dead.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hiked various parts and all over nc, never once seen a copperhead, rattle snakes, plenty, definitely a bunch of strange people

Most of the people I saw were always atleast paired up never saw anything too odd
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Smackledorfer: TWX: This is usually the case.  Comedian Michelle Wolf had a bit on it in her routine, that the guy asking to walk her home after a date offering his protection isn't doing it because she needs his protection, he's doing it because it's the last chance he may get to touch a boob.  The only thing that she needs protection from is him.

It is dangerous for women. That's not fair. They cannot go places alone like I can. Definitely not fair.

Men cannot help ease that danger. Trying to help women is sexist and guaranteed to involve ulterior motives. Do not help walk them home. Got it.

Ok, then. Guess I've done all I can then.

It's all about you.


Not at all. But it is silly to blame men for bad men, then tell good men they cannot exist and are only pretending.

I mean, you can I suppose, but... /Shrug

In any event, I'll go back to my solitary life now. The rest of you are on your own. It's all about you, and fortunately for you I'll give you your distance.

As you rage at me for these posts I'd just ask you to reread TWX's post. If taken at face value, it means exactly what I said it does.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: This is true.

I went on a solo three-night backpacking trip along this beautiful creek in Golden, Colorado several years ago. I really wasn't supposed to camp overnight there but I thought I had found a secluded spot and planned to leave no trace.

The first day I setup camp, had a couple beers, took some pictures, goodtimes. The sun was setting and I was about to settle down when suddenly the hair on the back of my neck stood up. I slowly turned to see a guy, up high on the top of the hill on the other side of the creek. He was just staring down at me, it felt like he had been for some time. I made eye contact and he said 'heyyyy buddyyyy' in the creepiest way imaginable. I nodded silently. After what seemed like forever, he turned and started walking upstream and disappeared into the dusk, which was also creepy as fark because there was nothing up that way for miles and he had no gear. The parking lot was a few miles downstream where I'm guessing he had come from. The sun sets and darkness decends. I decide to slip into my tent with the door open and my big ass hunting knife by my side.

I hardly sleep that night but nothing happened and I never saw that guy again.

The next night was uneventful as well, thank God. But then, on my third and last night out there, something DID happen.

The creek was so loud. It was all you could hear, the sound reverberating off the canyon walls. But then suddenly, I heard something else.

TICK. TICK TICK. TICK TICK TICK. TICKTICKTICK.

This super loud TICK TICKING was louder than the creek. And it was coming towards me.

I grabbed my headlamp and pointed it across the creek. The ticking stopped. Several sets of eyes were out there looking back at me. I froze like a deer in the headlights. Like what the fark IS that?? After a few long moments the ticking hesitantly resumed. The eyes got closer and closer, and then I could finally see this unknown, unimaginable terror.

It was a family of ringtail cats, and from what I read are extremely hard to see in the wild. I grew up in Maine and had no idea this animal even existed. Their TICKING was them communicating. I watched breathlessly as they followed each other downstream on their secret path, clinging to the canyon cliffside. They made their way past and I thought they were gone but I did hear some tick ticking throughout the night. One of my coolest backpacking trips ever, well except for the creepy guy.

[Fark user image image 425x741]


I'm wondering if I have family in Colorado now, because I've occasionally completely blanked when trying to say something to people I just met, just froze up like a deer in the headlights, then tried to cover it up when my brain reboots by saying something else that manages to come out like I'm eyeing them up for an amateur taxidermy session, and finally I just slink away because there's no way to salvage anything and I'm hoping they just forget that I actually exist.

I suck at interacting with actual human beings.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

August11: skatedrifter: This is true.

I went on a solo three-night backpacking trip along this beautiful creek in Golden, Colorado several years ago. I really wasn't supposed to camp overnight there but I thought I had found a secluded spot and planned to leave no trace.

The first day I setup camp, had a couple beers, took some pictures, goodtimes. The sun was setting and I was about to settle down when suddenly the hair on the back of my neck stood up. I slowly turned to see a guy, up high on the top of the hill on the other side of the creek. He was just staring down at me, it felt like he had been for some time. I made eye contact and he said 'heyyyy buddyyyy' in the creepiest way imaginable. I nodded silently. After what seemed like forever, he turned and started walking upstream and disappeared into the dusk, which was also creepy as fark because there was nothing up that way for miles and he had no gear. The parking lot was a few miles downstream where I'm guessing he had come from. The sun sets and darkness decends. I decide to slip into my tent with the door open and my big ass hunting knife by my side.

I hardly sleep that night but nothing happened and I never saw that guy again.

The next night was uneventful as well, thank God. But then, on my third and last night out there, something DID happen.

The creek was so loud. It was all you could hear, the sound reverberating off the canyon walls. But then suddenly, I heard something else.

TICK. TICK TICK. TICK TICK TICK. TICKTICKTICK.

This super loud TICK TICKING was louder than the creek. And it was coming towards me.

I grabbed my headlamp and pointed it across the creek. The ticking stopped. Several sets of eyes were out there looking back at me. I froze like a deer in the headlights. Like what the fark IS that?? After a few long moments the ticking hesitantly resumed. The eyes got closer and closer, and then I could finally see this unknown, unimaginable terror.

It was a family of ringtail cats, and from what I read are extremely hard to see in the wild. I grew up in Maine and had no idea this animal even existed. Their TICKING was them communicating. I watched breathlessly as they followed each other downstream on their secret path, clinging to the canyon cliffside. They made their way past and I thought they were gone but I did hear some tick ticking throughout the night. One of my coolest backpacking trips ever, well except for the creepy guy.

[Fark user image image 425x741]

I've climbed four Presidentials in NH. Washington four times. I've had many experiences. Bears. Moose. Owls. Drunk women.

But your hey dude story is nightmare fuel. Never experienced anything like it.


Ditto, I've had bear, coyotes, feral dogs, and a bobcat come through my site but that description left me glad he had his knife.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

puffy999: I'm a guy and think men are the greatest threat in general.

I've never had a woman threaten me for telling her to stop yelling at a store clerk. Or put a gun to my head. Or threaten to burn my house down. Or kick me in the m balls non-consensually.


So you get your balls kicked consensually?  No judgement here.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.