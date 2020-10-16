 Skip to content
 
(9 News)   Class A motorhome is big enough to tow an SUV, roomy enough to live in, poorly driven enough to plow into a busy intersection and cause a 16-car pileup that injures 22   (9news.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear those motorhome salesmen can be wound a little tight...


Hilarious RV Salesman Cursing
Youtube 8tqMockn94o


(nsfw language)
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A class A with an SUV behind it could top 25 tons, so yeah it's basically like when a semi joins a pileup during a whiteout.

Poor driving assumes facts not in evidence, could be a medical condition or mechanical failure.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Channel 9News in Denver has been full of good news recently and it appears 9News is also partially the cause of this shiatshow:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe the shiatter was full.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That intersection has cameras, FWIW.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's amazing to me that you can get behind the wheel of one of those 40-foot coach-bus jobs with air brakes and everything, possibly towing another vehicle behind it, with nothing but an ordinary passenger-car driver's license that you received decades ago when you turned 16.
 
